Managed WordPress hosting provides much more help than you can imagine. Instead of learning how to become a website administrator in your spare time — you can focus on your business and let hosting companies put their expertise to work. Here are the top reasons to go with managed WordPress hosting.

Provide the Best Performance and Finely-Tuned Secured Servers.

Using managed WordPress hosting provides your customers and clients with the best performance they expect. You will also have a finely-tuned secure server. Delivering on additional tools like one-click staging, CDN integration, and one-click SSL installation saves time and money.

A managed WordPress hosting company can facilitate your daily site management with backups, website caching and debugging tools. Besides these overall benefits, there are other compelling reasons to consider outsourcing this part of your business.

Money Savings

Running your own servers in the cloud can be complicated and expensive, especially if you don’t understand your website’s requirements. Before you know it, you can end up spending hundreds or thousands of dollars each month for an oversized server setup you will either use once a year for a significant marketing campaign or not at all.

In contrast, managed hosting companies have years of experience working with all types of websites. That knowledge gives them the ability to accurately gauge your website’s needs and provide a customized solution that keeps costs aligned with actual server needs.

Productivity Gains

They say time is money, and that certainly holds true when it comes to website hosting. Keeping your server up-to-date and secure requires considerable time, including ongoing weekly maintenance. Even if you are familiar with these tasks, each update can still take many hours to ensure what you are doing doesn’t lead to any site downtime.

Again, managed hosting companies can step in and take care of all those time-intensive tasks. They manage the site servers, focusing solely on security and performance. As a business owner, you no longer have to worry about the server-side of things but can confidently focus on the aspects of your business where you excel.

Enhanced Website Performance

Particular managed WordPress hosting companies like Kinsta specialize in specific platforms like WordPress, so they know the ins and outs of how it works. That means they understand how to set proper website caching for your site. That includes e-commerce, membership, and news sites that require different caching settings.

Also, a managed Website hosting company can optimize and fine-tune your database and other aspects of your site. Once they do, you are likely to see a significant performance improvement, including faster load time, after moving your WordPress website over.

Security on All Fronts

There are two types of issues you are most concerned about when it comes to your website and security: data loss and data theft.

The thought of losing all the data from your website is devastating. But, the reality is that you need to plan for these types of issues. Always have a backup plan that secures your assets. When you handle that hosting yourself, you’ll have to know how to set up and manage your own backup system.

In the fast pace of business, you’ll spend loads of time you can little afford — and stacks of money you can provide even less. With little to no knowledge of how the process works, you won’t be sure your process and efforts have even worked.

Working with a high-quality, managed WordPress hosting provider means you have access to a well-thought-out strategy. The procedure includes automatic daily site backups as part of your hosting service package. With an eCommerce WordPress site, a managed hosting provider can also give you further backup innovations, specifically addressing the dynamic content found on such a site.

The other security issue involves the risk of site hacking and data theft. Should you have to contend with malware or data theft as a business owner, the liability and cost could be overwhelming. When you run the site yourself, any security hacks become your responsibility.

That’s when it really pays to opt for a managed WordPress hosting solution. Not only do they guarantee that they have the systems and support in place to protect you from malware and hacking — but they also take complete responsibility for that security. Using the latest security technology, they can use active and passive tactics to stop any attacks before or as they happen.

Significant Technical Support

Nothing is worse than calling a tech support team only to discover they don’t seem to know as much as you think they should. You’re stuck on the phone as you get bounced around until someone can help you. All you get is frustration about having to relate your issue over and over. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking and the downtime is adding up. You can almost hear the sound of people deserting your website for the competition’s site.

Having a partner for website hosting that only focuses on WordPress means they are solely focused on the platform and making you, their client, happy. WordPress website hosting includes what’s new and what typically what can go wrong.

Each team member has to know everything there is about WordPress in order to help clients with any issues. The knowledge means continual uptime monitoring to catch issues even before you can see them — saving you from calling around for help. You are not going to be stuck at your desk — online with instant-message-to-tech support anymore.

But Wait, There’s More

To learn about all the other advantages of partnering with a managed WordPress hosting company like Kinsta, check out these findings.