Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Blizzard cancels Blizzcon – the end of the show as we know it?

Blizzard cancels Blizzcon – the end of the show as we know it?

An image of Blizzard characters for BlizzCon

Blizzard’s annual fan festival BlizzCon has brought us some memorable gaming moments over the years. Who could forget the much-jeered announcement of the mobile game Diablo Immortal as Blizzard execs badly mid-read the room?

Overall though the show has been a mainstay of the gaming calendar, like other big show events such as E3, and allowed like-minded gamers to gather and talk about Diablo, Hearthstone, and the likes for many a year.

Not this year unfortunately and, by the tone of the announcement, it is not clear when it will return.

BlizzCon made a return as a live event in 2023.
BlizzCon made a return as a live event in 2023.

In a blog post Blizzard announced: “After careful consideration over the last year, we at Blizzard have made the decision not to hold BlizzCon in 2024.

“This decision was not made lightly as BlizzCon remains a very special event for all of us, and we know many of you look forward to it. While we’re approaching this year differently and as we have explored different event formats in the past, rest assured that we are just as excited as ever to bring BlizzCon back in future years.”

The last sentence there is largely a collection of words that promise little and explain even less.

BlizzCon was absent from the calendar between 2020 and 2022 but that was during COVID times and not many shows survived that. It did reappear last year but now, having been shelved just 12 months later, it must raise fears that it has been put out to pasture, in this format at least, for good.

The 30th Anniversary of Warcraft takes place this year and Blizzard does say it will holding a series of in-person events to celebrate and will be attending major industry events, specifically mentioning Gamescom.

“Our hope is that these experiences – alongside several live-streamed industry events where we’ll keep you up to date with what’s happening in our game universes – will capture the essence of what makes the Blizzard community so special.”

Time will tell.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of Blizzard characters for BlizzCon
Blizzard cancels Blizzcon – the end of the show as we know it?
Paul McNally
A mage wearing metallic armor gazes into a magical relic, which lights up her face in a soft glow. The image is from Baldur's Gate 3
Hasbro’s bad Q1 earnings could have been worse without Fallout and Baldur’s Gate
Brian-Damien Morgan
A Call of Duty soldier rests shotgun on shoulder
Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Reloaded’s mid-season content update arrives May 1
Brian-Damien Morgan
Image from Squad Busters, the new release on Android and iOS from Supercell
Launch date set for Squad Busters, Supercell’s first game in more than 5 years
Graeme Hanna
The McLaren car driven by Lando Norris rounds a turn by Hard Rock Stadium at the Miami Grand Prix, as seen in F1 24.
F1 24 Driver Career preview: A staple mode gets an overdue overhaul
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of Blizzard characters for BlizzCon
Gaming

Blizzard cancels Blizzcon - the end of the show as we know it?
Paul McNally9 seconds

Blizzard’s annual fan festival BlizzCon has brought us some memorable gaming moments over the years. Who could forget the much-jeered announcement of the mobile game Diablo Immortal as Blizzard execs...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.