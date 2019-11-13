WordPress for Enterprise – How This Open-source Platform Delivers Measurable Benefits

Despite multiple website building tools available, more and more enterprises are moving their website or blog section to WordPress. According to WordPress.org’s own statistics, 60 million websites around the world now rely on their platform. That accounts for nearly 34 percent of all websites and blogs.

And, the number continues to grow as more enterprises realize measurable benefits from using this Content Management System (CMS). Here are the benefits WordPress offers companies of all sizes.

Free Software

With limited budgets, it’s a cost-effective strategy for enterprises to leverage as many free tools and platforms as possible. While the WordPress ecosystem provides thousands of premium plugins and extensions for a small fee, its comprehensive CMS platform is free.

As part of the free version of WordPress, a company can have multiple users — often a feature that requires payment when using other software.

A Well-Used Tool

Most developers are familiar with WordPress and the PHP coding language. That makes it easy to connect with developer talent that can work with a company’s website and integrate other tools and platforms for more efficient operations. Since it is so widely known, other software companies and developers find ways to ensure their tools and platforms work with this CMS.

Huge Open-source Community Following

Due to this familiarity with the popular CMS platform, there is a large open-source community that regularly contributes to WordPress by creating new plugins, themes/designs, and features.

Significant Security

The platform is safe and secure as long as companies continue to update the WordPress version, including themes and plugs, they use for their website and blog. WordPress gets help from the open-source community that continually seeks and identifies any potential security vulnerabilities.

Additionally, WordPress has a formal team with over 50 security experts that focuses solely on ways to improve the platform’s security features. Security issues are immediately addressed with real-time updates.

Control

WordPress gives users the ability to access your website from any Internet-connected device. A company can enjoy full control over their CMS rather than waiting for a web designer to complete simple site updates like content changes or a new page or blog post.

Control also extends to how a company allows team members to access the platform. For example, a WordPress site administrator can allow for multiple users while designating specific access levels and capabilities for each user.

User-Friendly

When a company employs user-friendly software, that means fewer resources spent on training, faster results, and greater productivity. WordPress delivers this ease of use with an intuitive interface that makes it simple to create new pages and blog posts as well as embed videos and images.

The team doesn’t need to know how to use HTML editing software or FTP software. Also, it’s easy to set up things like an RSS feed, email capture form for a blog or adding a comment system to your website

SEO-Optimized

Every company wants to be seen and ranked highly on search engines. Thanks to WordPress, which is well-loved by search engines, this objective is within reach. WordPress uses clean, simple code and website structure allowing search engines to read and index a site’s content quickly.

Additionally, each page, post, and image on a company’s website can use its own meta tag keywords, description, and title for SEO optimization. To further a company’s SEO efforts, plugins like Yoast provide a straightforward process for selecting keywords and optimizing a page or post.

The plugin provides a red light-green light system along with recommendations on what needs to change to green-light a post or page for SEO. Along with tools that improve content and grammar, this SEO tool helps a company’s team improve their skill sets in these critical areas of marketing.

Customizable

The wide range of plugins available means WordPress is highly customizable so a company’s website and blog can reflect their brand image. These plugins also help with specific business needs for attracting visitors, serving customers, and tracking results.

This includes adding features to the website, such as embedding an event calendar or video gallery. Plugins also provide a way to include a company’s Twitter feed, Facebook Fan Box, and other custom company content.

Specialized Hosting Solutions

WordPress is scalable so it grows with companies as they need to add ten, a hundred, or even a thousand pages or blog posts to their website. When building and managing a company website in WordPress, it is just as important to find a WordPress hosting solution that has in-depth knowledge and experience with that platform.

Website hosting companies that specialize in WordPress have developed a comprehensive skill set and understanding of the latest security features, innovative plug-ins for each client, and what each WordPress update involves. Companies like Kinsta also deliver 24/7 expert technical support.

Learn More

Design/development agencies and WordPress hosting companies like Kinsta cater to enterprise clients who need assistance with their website. For further reading, check out Kinsta’s long-read on how enterprises can leverage WordPress and don’t forget to check out their WordPress for enterprise product suite!