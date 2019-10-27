The Significant Role of Smartphones in Human Lives

Our world has been reshaped significantly since Steve Jobs declared that his invention, the iPhone, would change everything. That was in 2007. In less than a decade, the iPhone quickly became the epitome of this century’s technological advancement. There is a significant role of smartphones in human lives.

The History of Smartphones

While the iPhone defined smartphones in the eyes of many, the first smartphone was released in 1992. The IBM Group created it, and it cost around $1,100. If you think that is too expensive now, then it probably felt like triple its rate back in 1992. The first-ever smartphone was called Simon Personal Communicator. Unfortunately, people thought of it as too advanced for their liking. So, the concept of smartphones was temporarily laid to rest.

Then, out came blackberry, a smartphone intended for business professionals. Blackberries dominated the industry for a while until the iPhone was born into the world. The iPod became Apple’s way of breaking in to the industry. This portable piece of technology offered something more that smartphones could not.

Photo by Alessandro Nofi from Pexels

How Smartphones Have Improved Over the Years

Smartphones have changed from 2007 to date. Everything about it seems to be more advanced. Devices contain more memory and are more powerful in general. You can even use two applications at the same time. Cameras are in high-definition. There is not much need to bring DSLR cameras for picture-taking purposes when traveling or to attend events. Streaming of videos and music is entirely hassle-free. Online games, like mobile legends, are enjoyed by both adults and young ones alike.

These days, Apple is no longer the only player in the market. Google released Android that is available to almost all smartphones that aren’t iPhones. And guess what? Android is currently winning.

How Smartphones Impact Our Daily Lives

The game has drastically changed, and it is hard to consider what more can be added to improve the functions of smartphones. Smartphones have made our lives easier in more ways than one. Here are a couple of reasons why we can never go back to using a basic phone:

• Access to Information in Just One Click

Have you ever forgotten the name of your favorite character in FRIENDS? You know that weird hippie who does not look like she belongs in the group. The answer is right at your fingertips. Search for the answer through your phone, and you will have it in no time. Oh, by the way, her name is Phoebe.

Aside from doing quick searches online, you can also easily acquire up-to-date information on weather reports, sports, news, stock market, and much more by directly downloading apps on your smartphone. Most websites have developed their own apps, such as these ones from GoNative, to grant users with faster access and more convenience.

• Capturing Memories As mentioned earlier, smartphone cameras are the bomb. Through the lens of your phone camera, you can capture memories that will last forever.

• Navigation These days, you will not have to lower down your car window to ask a stranger for directions. Navigation apps will help you reach your destination, even if you make a few wrong turns along the way.

• Utilities Sudden blackout? Turn on your phone’s flashlight. Having trouble doing mental math? Use your phone’s calculator. Downloadable apps also provide people with more advanced settings, aside from smartphones’ readily available apps.

• Staying Connected and Updated Social media platforms and e-mails are easily accessed online. Keeping in touch with your friends and family and staying updated on their lives no longer too much effort.

The Future of Smartphones

It is hard to imagine how future smartphones would be like because they already seem to have everything we will ever need. What features will these gadgets have in 10 years?

Reviewing the trend of smartphone development, the latter years seem only to show progressive technology — rather than an innovative one. While it is most likely, smartphones will look the same (no translucent smartphones just yet), the features are expected to advance in increments based on what is observed. But of course, it would be fun to let our imaginations run wild on this one.

1. More Likely: Improved Battery and Power

This improvement will have a significant impact on the environment. Research is being done because of concerns regarding solar output and storing wind.

2. Less Likely: Charging Over the Air

Photo by Hassan OUAJBIR from Pexels

The life of a smartphone’s battery is laughable. Powerful transmitters are dispersed in the air and easily charge devices. As enticing as it sounds for our environment, it may take more than 10 years before charging your phone through the air is possible.

3. More likely: Flawless Voice Control

Contrary to popular belief, voice control was not pioneered by Apple. Siri is not the first one out there, but earlier versions have an inadequate voice recognition function that no one bothers to use them. Siri, however, is the first voice control system that interprets syntax and diction the same way we recognize speech patterns. Once voice control is perfected, it will be a lot easier to control our phones even if we are currently engaged in another task.

4. Less likely: Mind Control

We needed physical keypads to control our phones in the early days. Now, touchscreen phones are trending. But along with the touchscreen, voice command features are also available on smartphones nowadays. So, it is only logical for the next step to be lazier than using your fingers and your voice, which would be simply using your mind to gain access to your phone.

5. More Likely: Built-in Projector

By improving the technology in Samsung Galaxy Bean, which has a Digital Light Projection feature, future smartphones can be easily used as a gaming console or other forms of entertainment. No more need for TV. You can play, watch, and bond anytime and anywhere with friends and family.

6. Less Likely: Holographic Screen

Apple’s Retina Display shows more details than what the human eye can see. However, it is still a far cry from producing holographic projections.

7. More Likely: Added Functionality for Daily Life

The “Internet of Things” pertains to a network of devices that provides electronic functions when connected to the internet. The simplified explanation of this concept is connecting any device that can be switched on and off through the internet. By interacting with it from your device, you can do things such as monitor if you still have butter in your fridge or change the direction of your autonomous car just by a few taps on your screen.

8. More Likely: A Tool for Learning

Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels

Some people believe that banning mobile phones inhibits learning advancement. Instead of considering it a hindrance, the government and schools should find a way to utilize this technology to push forward higher quality education and more immersive experience.

Providing a better learning experience is the reason why it is most likely that mobile phones will be integrated into school programs in the coming years. One in three children already owns a smartphone. In the future, these gadgets may be able to do more than record voices and capture images and can contribute more to improve the learning abilities of an individual.

Conclusion

Emerging technology can transform smartphones in a decade. The phones we have now will certainly not be the same in 2029. However, one thing will never change. Our smartphones are still going to be the first thing that we look for in the morning, and we would be lost without them.