A Better Customer Experience — Why Little Things Matter

Think about a time where you had amazing customer service. Chances are it was something small, something unexpected that made that experience memorable. When it comes to a better customer experience, you need to know why little things matter.

In business, customer experience is everything.

The way you deliver, it can either pave the path for your company’s success or set the stage for failure. 64%of buyers find customer experience more important than price when making purchasing decisions. Another 86% agreed that they would be willing to pay more for a better brand experience.

Companies used to use only one-way communication to advertise and sell their products.

Not much consideration was given to customer feedback and satisfaction. The primary motivating factor was higher sales. With the rise of social media, marketing tactics began to change. Companies started shifting towards a more customer-driven marketing. Why? Because the internet empowered consumers to speak up and share their honest opinion on companies.

Bad online reviews now have the power to ruin a business. As a result, one-way communication was replaced by a two-sided dialogue. In today’s marketing world, the main motivating factor for brands is able to cater directly to their customers’ needs and ensure their satisfaction.

The advantages of providing a great customer experience are beyond leaving your buyers satisfied. Some of the main benefits are:

A steady stream of new buyers. Did you know that 77% of customers would recommend a brand to a friend after having a single positive experience? People trust people, not companies. When you offer excellent customer care, you increase your chances of bringing new customers through your doors. In today’s flooded advertising landscape, word-of-mouth marketing has more power than any other marketing effort. Why? Because 92% of consumers believe recommendations from friends and family over all forms of advertising.

Higher profits. An outstanding customer experience is your main key to increasing customer retention, which per se will lead to higher profits. It has been recorded that if you increase customer retention by just 5%, your profits will grow by 25% to 95%.

Competitive advantage. Standing out in a crowd of competitors is not an easy task. When you deliver outstanding customer service, you gain a significant competitive advantage. It has been recorded that while 80% of companies believe they deliver “super experiences,” but only 8% of customers agree. You can use this data to your advantage. If you invest in an outstanding customer experience strategy, you will not only impress your customers but also give them a reason to stay loyal to your brand. In a recent survey, consumers were asked what impacted their level of trust with a company; offering excellent customer service was ranked number one.

Undoubtedly, offering a great customer experience is vital to your brand and in helping to create lifelong customers. But what are some ways to make it more personal and customized?

Thank you notes.

Let your customers know that you appreciate their loyalty. Something as simple as a handwritten thank you note goes miles. It could be from the CEO, a sales rep, a customer support rep, or even the person who packs and ships the order. It creates a personal connection between the company and the customer. Make it something that isn’t scripted that feels genuine.

Add something extra.

People love freebies, and so do companies. They are an excellent way to not only make your customers happy but also encourage them to try other products that you offer.

When you expand your shoppers’ knowledge about the products you offer and allow them to try them, you open the door to more sales. As a matter of fact, free samples can boost sales by as much as 2,000%.

According to another exciting statistics, 66% of consumers want free samples. This marketing strategy will not only improve your customer experience and profitability but also satisfy your buyers’ needs.

Follow-Up.

Once you deliver your product or service to the customer, your relationship isn’t over. It’s just beginning because most likely, everything that follows will determine whether you’re a one-time purchase or a regular investment.

Give your customer time to experience your product and then do a follow-up. Now, the question is whether you should call them or send an email. If you have established that one-on-one relationship with your customers, follow-up calls are appropriate.

Other customers will feel more comfortable with an email or survey follow-up. But you can do both. Email your customer to let them know you’ll be giving them a call in a few days to find out how everything is going. Then if you can’t connect with them, send the email survey.

Going above and beyond when correcting a mistake.

Mistakes happen. They are frustrating for everyone involved. If you want your customers to continue doing business with you, you need to fix your mistakes effectively. One way to do so is by being transparent with your customers.

People can sense authenticity. If you show genuine interest in correcting your mistakes, your customers will give you another chance.

How Can Digital Technologies Help You Improve Customer Experience?

While it is essential to make your customer experience more personal, it is also essential to consistently optimize your customer service strategies. Miscommunication is one of the biggest problems companies face when dealing with customers.

You can improve customer interaction using the right digital tools, such as CloudApp. This video collaboration software offers visual communication features that will help you:

Optimize customer support workflows

Provide customers with detailed answers, using GIFs, screenshots, and videos.

Track and process bugs faster and document problems

Summary

Stellar customer experience is all about prioritizing your buyers and finding little things that will make your business stand out from the competition. Show some love and appreciation to your customers, and they will stay dedicated to your brand.

Most importantly, remember that all businesses make mistakes. What matters is how you handle these errors, how quickly you resolve the problem, and if you exceed your customers’ expectations.

Make your customers feel truly valued by handling problems as fast and efficiently as you can. Go the extra mile for greater success!