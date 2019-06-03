How to Generate a 5-Step Facebook Marketing Strategy for Your Blog

The power of a digital media platform with 2.32 billion is something that as a digital marketer that you can never ignore. Need a related mind-blowing fact? There exist 60 million businesses on this social media platform, and all these companies have their pages here on which they rely on to draw customer’s attention and to retain them. You need to know how to generate a five-step Facebook marketing strategy for your blog.

Statistics say that 39% of customers follow a company’s page to view their offers and discounts. With such enough introduction, we have by now got the picture clearly that the digital media platform is nothing but Facebook.

The social media giant who started its journey as a platform for staying connected with friends has donned a new avatar. But, it’s not only the avatar that is pulling this top digital media channels to attract customers online. Many B2C businesses have a dedicated team of the Facebook marketing team that takes care of enhancing the business and drawing customers through this platform.

Why your Facebook page is essential for a business.

If you are a newbie to social media marketing and looking to grow your online presence, setting up a Facebook(FB) page for your business should be your first step. Because this is an excellent way to take business closer to your customers and lets you stay connected with them in the following ways:

Whichever updates you have on your blogs; you can post them as updates on your FB page.

Steal the hearts of your customers through fun and engaging videos about your products.

Post awesome pics and interact with them by seeking their feedback or opinion through the comments section.

Let them be aware of timely posts that inform them about discounts and offers that you are offering to them.

Now that you know why a Facebook page is crucial for growing a business online, let us look at the five-step Facebook marketing strategy for your blog that surely will click.

Set SMART goals

Get the pulse of your target audience

Let your content be the King

Implement wisely

Mind the metrics

Now, let us dive deep into each step and make a comprehensive discussion about each one so that you gain a clear picture of how your Facebook marketing strategy should be.

1. Set SMART goals.

Your Facebook page is ready. You are prepared to attract your customers to your blog. Congratulations. But, wait a moment. Do you have clarity in mind as to what you want to achieve through your Facebook page? You want to grow business; that is obvious. But how much should be the growth? What role of Facebook do you want to witness in your business’ growth?

For this, you need to have a SMART goal. A “SMART” goal is merely a mnemonic for your memory meaning, your goal needs to be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic, and Timely. For example, take a peek at the following goals:

I want my blog to have 10000 hits by the end of the month.

My blog should get 25k likes in 2 months.

I want 30 leads by the end of the month; with each leads less than $10.

If you observe the above goals, they all have clarity in them which goes like this — a specific number that can be achieved in a specific period of time within a particular budget. Such goals are considered SMART. Never put sudden and amassing goals that cannot be achievable in practice. Don’t leave yourself stressed-out thinking that you can do everything and be perfect at FB. In the end, that mindset will destroy the whole aim of Facebook marketing strategy itself.

2. Get the pulse of your target audience.

Your business may be based on a specific category of customers’ needs. Are you writing tips for social media marketing on your blog, or are you sharing technical subjects’ tips and tricks? Is your blog for women, their health and beauty, or are you sharing your traveling experiences through your blog?

Whatever it is, every blog will have a certain target audience. Identify what is yours and gain the attention of those groups on Facebook. Your marketing strategy should be catering to the needs of your targeted group, or it is like releasing a paper boat into an ocean.

3. Let your content be the King.



Once you have identified your targeted group of audience, frame ads both in textual and video forms that would enchant your customers. Let your ads carry the essence of your product both in spirit and word. Trust in the power of content and let it work its magic!!

4. Implement wisely.

What is a plan without suitable implementation? You have done a lot of hard work till now and let the work be fruitfully implemented. Keep these points in mind for a perfect execution of your Facebook marketing strategy:

Your customers should know in time about the launch of new products or existing offers and discounts. Don’t give them stale information.

Your Facebook links should properly guide your customers to your products as intended. Be double careful while backlinking to your blog and its content.

Stay interactive with your customers, and show that theirs’ is not a one-sided love. Organize polls, pop up questions, and ask their ideas and feedback, what they would expect more from you and all such stuff. Let your audience know that you care about their voices.

5. Mind the metrics.

You need proof for the progress that you have made using your Facebook marketing strategy. And metrics and reports are specially meant for that. Take the help of Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, and other such tools to track how good your Facebook campaign is giving you the fruits. You can also make comprehensive reports and study or present them to your superiors if you are working for an organization.

Besides, it is essential that you check if your strategy is going as intended or you need to make any customizations or changes.

For this, you should analyze the reports for parameters such as the return on investment, retention of customers, increase in sales or growth in the number of clicks and hits, etc. in a periodic manner.

Benefits of Having a Facebook Marketing Strategy.

Facebook is just not yet another platform for marketing; it is a platform with proven potential. With the entry of other social media platforms such as Snapchat or WhatsApp, Facebook is continuing to rule the hearts of social media fans. Thus, when you implement a well-drafted five-step Facebook marketing strategy that we have seen so far, do you know what benefits you can reap? Go on, and you will be excited to know them!

Global Exposure

Facebook has a broader audience on a worldwide scale. And it is well known. So when you want to promote your business, what better option do you have than marketing on Facebook? Local brands and businesses from the corners of the world are selling globally to their international customers — just by making use of the business page on Facebook.

As an owner of the business, you can interact with your customers globally on a business page and know their likes and dislikes. What more could you ask for than this one that is giving you both a global audience and ease of communicating with them?

Affordable and Pocket-friendly marketing option.

If you are in a notion that e-commerce needs a website of its own, good news for you. Owning and maintaining a website for eCommerce can be an expensive option, especially for growing businesses. Instead, open a business page on Facebook and sell your products.

Ad campaigns on Facebook are affordable and help you to reach the number of audience with lesser budget. The CPM (Cost Per Million) and CPC (Cost Per Click) chargeable per click are the most loved ad campaigns by many businesses that are currently thriving successfully on Facebook.

Attract Targeted Customers.

Attracting targeted customers has been a significant challenge for many businesses. Facebook just made this easier. If you create a group for your business, you can invite potential customers into your group and then spread the word pretty quickly. You can also make scheduled posts at your convenience and launch marketing campaigns too.

Facebook’s algorithm is run such a way that it maximizes the interaction among the business page owner and the audience of the page.

Increase your blog traffic.

Once your readers or customers like your business page on Facebook, they start receiving notifications on Facebook. When they click them, they would be automatically directed towards your blog; thus your blog traffic increases drastically. Not just new posts, you can also alert you users during special occasions, or contest polls and seek their feedback too – all of which would finally add to your blog traffic itself.

Understand where you stand

Facebook analysis tools such as Insights, Adverts Manager, and Analytics help you to know where you are faring among the competition. You can get periodic reports and graphs that clearly show how many likes your page got, how many readers are engaged in your posts, the span of your post and how far it has reached, etc.

So why delay? Join the Facebook marketing bandwagon for your blog and reap the benefits.