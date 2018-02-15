As a specialist in predictive maintenance applied to the automotive sector CARFIT announces a partnership with VINCI Highways. Our latest product, CARFIT PULS, is a new connected vibration sensor marketed with a toll transceiver from VINCI Highways, to allow drivers to be better informed about the general state of their vehicles. This will increase a driver’s safety, and that of those driving on the VINCI managed highways.

Our CARFIT vibration sensor will also be used to monitor the condition of the undercarriage wear to parts such as the tires, wheels, shocks absorbers and brakes. The CARFIT PULS simply sticks on the back of the steering wheel. It communicates with an application and a chatbot on the user smartphones (Android/iOS) which provides the driver with maintenance alerts and maintenance recommendations.

CARFIT analysis technology compares the vibrations of a car to the standard of the car model to deduce diagnostic and replacement needs for the undercarriage wear parts which enhances safety.

Autotech startup based in France and in the United States which won the French Tech Ticket and has been accelerated by Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale-CA and by the Hub Bpifrance, CARFIT combines the science of NVH (Noise, Vibration, Harshness) automotive vibrations with artificial intelligence technologies to create solutions for individualized predictive maintenance.

“We do not always realize the wear of certain parts that ensure the proper functioning and safety of our cars. This is especially true with second-hand cars, especially since vibrations often occur gradually,” notes Eric ESPINASSE, VP Sales of CARFIT. “VINCI Highways innovation and marketing services approached CARFIT very early on, to provide their customers with a new technology that will change the way we understand our cars and contribute to greater safety for all.”

For VINCI Highways, the safety of drivers traveling on their highways is indeed a priority. Each year, more than 180,000 repairs are performed on the VINCI Highways network, 25% of which are directly linked to the condition of the tires. “The partnership between CARFIT and VINCI Highways is clearly in line with our desire for an ever more personalized service and safety prevention for our customers,” says Sophie BERNARD, Managing Director at VINCI Highways.

“We are constantly striving to make our customers’ journeys more fluid and secure with the help of new technologies, and the VINCI Highways-CARFIT Pack is part of this commitment, with innovation recognized by RocketSpace, PlugandPlay and the FrenchTech,” adds Paul MAAREK, President at VINCI Highways.

The electronic toll system service can be used on all motorways in France and throughout nearly 400 car parks.

Disclaimer: CARFIT is an alumnus of our ReadWrite Labs accelerator program.