New Snapchat update finally introduces editable Snaps

In a huge update this week (May 1) Snapchat announced several new upcoming features including one long requested by users – editable Snaps.

According to Snapchat’s press release, users of the communication app send more than five billion (yes, BILLION) Snaps per day. It’s inevitable that some of these will have a typo in them, or that users will wish they’d phrased something just slightly differently. Up until now, that was tough to you – once it was out in the world, a Snap was as unchangeable as a Tweet was in 2021.

One of the key features of the new batch of updates is editable Snaps. For up to five minutes after sending, and before anyone replies, you have a limited window to edit your Snaps. There’s no set date when this feature will launch but it will be coming soon to paid Snapchat+ subscribers first.

How to edit chats on Snapchat

You can only edit Snaps if both of these things are true:

it has been less than five minutes since you sent it – after that, messages will become uneditable

the message has not been replied to yet – as soon as someone responds, the message becomes uneditable

If both these criteria are met, it’s super simple to edit chat messages on Snapchat.

select the message you want to edit

amongst the usual copy/forward/save options, you’ll now find “Edit Chat”

when you choose the edit option, you’ll be able to make changes to the selected Chat

What else is coming to Snapchat?

New emoji reactions – reactions will no longer be limited to Bitmojis – react with whatever emoji best suits the occasion

My AI reminders – despite a shaky start, Snapchat is continuing to improve My AI, this time with reminders. Simply DM the AI chatbot with a request (such as “please remind me at 2 pm tomorrow to pick up milk”) and it will set up a countdown and let you know when your requested time arises.

Map reactions – if you’ve opted into Snap Map location sharing, you can now wave and send hearts directly to your nearby friends on the map.

Bitmoji AI fashion – use a short description prompt to generate unique patterns for your Bitmoji’s clothes.

AI Lenses – choose a lens (currently, there’s only a 90s lens, but it appears that more are incoming) and let AI transform you into a period piece.

Featured image: Snapchat