Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home New Snapchat update finally introduces editable Snaps

New Snapchat update finally introduces editable Snaps

TL:DR

  • Snapchat introduces editable Snaps feature, coming soon to Snapchat+ subscribers.
  • How to edit chats: within 5 mins of sending, select message, choose "Edit Chat."
  • Upcoming features include new emoji reactions, AI reminders, map reactions, Bitmoji AI fashion, and AI Lenses.

In a huge update this week (May 1) Snapchat announced several new upcoming features including one long requested by users – editable Snaps.

According to Snapchat’s press release, users of the communication app send more than five billion (yes, BILLION) Snaps per day. It’s inevitable that some of these will have a typo in them, or that users will wish they’d phrased something just slightly differently. Up until now, that was tough to you – once it was out in the world, a Snap was as unchangeable as a Tweet was in 2021.

One of the key features of the new batch of updates is editable Snaps. For up to five minutes after sending, and before anyone replies, you have a limited window to edit your Snaps. There’s no set date when this feature will launch but it will be coming soon to paid Snapchat+ subscribers first.

How to edit chats on Snapchat

You can only edit Snaps if both of these things are true:

  • it has been less than five minutes since you sent it – after that, messages will become uneditable
  • the message has not been replied to yet – as soon as someone responds, the message becomes uneditable

If both these criteria are met, it’s super simple to edit chat messages on Snapchat.

  • select the message you want to edit
  • amongst the usual copy/forward/save options, you’ll now find “Edit Chat”
  • when you choose the edit option, you’ll be able to make changes to the selected Chat

What else is coming to Snapchat?

  • New emoji reactions – reactions will no longer be limited to Bitmojis – react with whatever emoji best suits the occasion
  • My AI reminders – despite a shaky start, Snapchat is continuing to improve My AI, this time with reminders. Simply DM the AI chatbot with a request (such as “please remind me at 2 pm tomorrow to pick up milk”) and it will set up a countdown and let you know when your requested time arises.
  • Map reactions – if you’ve opted into Snap Map location sharing, you can now wave and send hearts directly to your nearby friends on the map.
  • Bitmoji AI fashion – use a short description prompt to generate unique patterns for your Bitmoji’s clothes.
  • AI Lenses – choose a lens (currently, there’s only a 90s lens, but it appears that more are incoming) and let AI transform you into a period piece.

Featured image: Snapchat

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

New Snapchat update finally introduces editable Snaps
Ali Rees
New 'Brokewell' malware threatens Android users' bank accounts. The image compares two browser screens, purportedly for Google Chrome updates. On the left is a legitimate update page featuring a clean design and a clear message, "The browser built to be yours," along with a "Get Chrome" button and a notice about Google's use of cookies. On the right is a fake update page, part of the Brokewell malware scheme, which mimics the legitimate page’s design but includes subtle differences. The text "An update is required yours" appears unprofessionally phrased, and the button reads "Update Chrome." A misleading assurance, "The secure update is here," attempts to instill a false sense of security. The image illustrates the difficulty in distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent online content.
Scam alert for Android users as ‘Brokewell’ malware threatens users’ bank accounts
Suswati Basu
A map of the USA with a large TikTok logo over it. Chinese symbols emerge from the logo and spread across the map. Sinister in tone, 3d render, poster
Majority of Americans brand TikTok as a Chinese influence tool, poll finds
Sophie Atkinson
Twitch app on mobile phone laid on a desk
Twitch rolls out TikTok-like discovery feed full of short-form clips
Sophie Atkinson
Facebook logo amidst a storm of controversy, with the European Union emblem looming in the background.
Meta investigated over suspected EU online content breaches
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Big Tech

Google lays off hundreds and moves some 'core' jobs to out of US
Ali Rees30 seconds

Google's "Core" team was subject to at least 200 layoffs late in April, with reorganization and restructuring that has moved some of those roles to India and Mexico. According to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.