Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Fallout’s official backpack goes on sale, it’s as functional as it is fun to wear

Fallout’s official backpack goes on sale, it’s as functional as it is fun to wear

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, dweller of Vault 33 in Amazon Prime TV's Fallout television show. She is turning her head over her right shoulder gazing back at the vault she is about to leave.
tl;dr

  • Fans of Fallout can preorder an official Vault 33 backpack and bedroll for £199.99.
  • Available from Game and Bethesda, it boasts a 20-liter capacity and a laptop compartment.
  • The kit includes a yellow fleece blanket, appealing to both gamers and Fallout TV show enthusiasts.

Fallout fans in general — and fans of Amazon’s Fallout TV show in specific — can soon get their hands on an official Vault 33 backpack and bedroll for just £199.99. The kit is as functional as it is stylish, coming with a yellow fleece blanket to keep you warm out in the wasteland.

Listed today by Game, the British video games retailer, “Lucy’s Vault 33 Backpack” is available for preorder, to be delivered Sept. 30. For those in different markets, Bethesda Softworks also has an official listing with the option to be notified when it is on sale locally.

promotional image showing the Fallout Vault 33 backpack and bedroll, made to resemble the kit worn by the character Lucy MacLean in Amazon TV's hit Fallout TV series

The Vault 33 backpack and bedroll has a 20 liter capacity, including a compartment that fits a laptop up to 16 inches. “Using tough, resilient fabric and vegan leather,” the product description says, “this is the ultimate backpack for everyday use.”

The topper is the blankie, of course, which will keep a gamer cozy on their couch even if they have no intention of venturing outside. It measures 130 cm by 80 cm, large enough to snuggle the most grizzled Vault Dweller, Brotherhood of Steel acolyte, or Super-Mutant in training.

Bethesda has done the backpack thing with Fallout before, although the first time it didn’t go so well. When Fallout 76 launched in 2018, buyers of a $200 Collector’s Edition were crestfallen to receive a nylon bag instead of the canvas duffle promised in promotional images.

Bethesda later explained that the bag shown in promotional materials was a prototype and too expensive to make at scale, resulting in the nylon substitute.

This looks like the real deal, however. Fallout, starring Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, debuted on Amazon Prime April 10 with all eight episodes of its first season. The series is confirmed for a second season starring Purnell and Walton Goggins. The interest it has generated in the Fallout franchise has been so intense it has crashed mod sites and skyrocketed player count numbers for games that are almost 10 years old.

Featured image via Amazon

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, dweller of Vault 33 in Amazon Prime TV's Fallout television show. She is turning her head over her right shoulder gazing back at the vault she is about to leave.
Fallout’s official backpack goes on sale, it’s as functional as it is fun to wear
Owen Good
a screen showing several Xbox Game Studios games on sale at Steam, with large percentage discounts and very low prices
Five titles worth a look in Xbox Game Studios’ publisher sale on Steam
Owen Good
Steam First Person Shooter Fest sale promotional image
Steam sale aims down sights on FPS savings
Brian-Damien Morgan
Courthouse setting with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard logos in the background, featuring a balanced scale, symbolizing legal scrutiny over their merger.
FTC seeks pause on Microsoft-Activision deal amid layoff controversy
Maxwell Nelson
Virgin Media offers free Xbox with its plans for January sale. Close up of Xbox controller
Virgin Media offers free Xbox in January sale plan
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, dweller of Vault 33 in Amazon Prime TV's Fallout television show. She is turning her head over her right shoulder gazing back at the vault she is about to leave.
Deals

Fallout's official backpack goes on sale, it's as functional as it is fun to wear
Owen Good19 seconds

Fallout fans in general — and fans of Amazon’s Fallout TV show in specific — can soon get their hands on an official Vault 33 backpack and bedroll for just...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.