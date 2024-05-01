Fallout’s official backpack goes on sale, it’s as functional as it is fun to wear

Fallout fans in general — and fans of Amazon’s Fallout TV show in specific — can soon get their hands on an official Vault 33 backpack and bedroll for just £199.99. The kit is as functional as it is stylish, coming with a yellow fleece blanket to keep you warm out in the wasteland.

Listed today by Game, the British video games retailer, “Lucy’s Vault 33 Backpack” is available for preorder, to be delivered Sept. 30. For those in different markets, Bethesda Softworks also has an official listing with the option to be notified when it is on sale locally.

The Vault 33 backpack and bedroll has a 20 liter capacity, including a compartment that fits a laptop up to 16 inches. “Using tough, resilient fabric and vegan leather,” the product description says, “this is the ultimate backpack for everyday use.”

The topper is the blankie, of course, which will keep a gamer cozy on their couch even if they have no intention of venturing outside. It measures 130 cm by 80 cm, large enough to snuggle the most grizzled Vault Dweller, Brotherhood of Steel acolyte, or Super-Mutant in training.

Bethesda has done the backpack thing with Fallout before, although the first time it didn’t go so well. When Fallout 76 launched in 2018, buyers of a $200 Collector’s Edition were crestfallen to receive a nylon bag instead of the canvas duffle promised in promotional images.

Bethesda later explained that the bag shown in promotional materials was a prototype and too expensive to make at scale, resulting in the nylon substitute.

This looks like the real deal, however. Fallout, starring Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, debuted on Amazon Prime April 10 with all eight episodes of its first season. The series is confirmed for a second season starring Purnell and Walton Goggins. The interest it has generated in the Fallout franchise has been so intense it has crashed mod sites and skyrocketed player count numbers for games that are almost 10 years old.

Featured image via Amazon