Xbox 360’s marketplace turns off the lights with some great deals

If you have an Xbox and you’re in nostalgic mood, a visit to the soon-to-be-closed Xbox 360 Marketplace just might give you the dopamine hit you need, for pennies on the dollar. Microsoft and its publishing partners have put dozens of games from that era on deep discount in the last big sale before the whole thing shuts down at the end of the month.

Microsoft just announced the last sale on Xbox 360 titles on the soon-to-be-deactivated Xbox 360 Marketplace, and the discounts are rather steep considering these were titles commanding our attention just 10 short years ago.

Triple-A features like Dead Island and Metro 2033 stand alongside art-house pitches like Mighty No. 9 in the “95% off” column. Bulletstorm, a triple-A relic of Epic Games before Fortnite, is also 90% off. Even NCAA Basketball 09, a game which got the NCAA Football franchise sued out of existence, is available.

There’s so much good stuff in here. The names alone take me back. But be careful first, and be sure that you either own an Xbox 360, or know that these goods are compatible on Xbox One or Xbox Series X, before you hit buy.

These games are part of your Microsoft/Xbox account, and if they are compatible on modern hardware, it’s a great value.

I still have my Xbox 360, and I know what I’m buying first. As if the question needed an answer: Kane & Lynch: Dead Men, for $2.99. I can’t believe that thing is old enough to drive. My, how they grow up so fast …

Nostalgia or no, the Xbox 360 Marketplace goes out of business on July 29.