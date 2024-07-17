Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Xbox 360’s marketplace turns off the lights with some great deals

Xbox 360’s marketplace turns off the lights with some great deals

Pictured, Messieurs Kane (left) and Lynch (right) in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men (2007)
tl;dr

  • Visit the Xbox 360 Marketplace for its final sale, with games at deep discounts before it closes.
  • Microsoft offers major titles like Dead Island and Metro 2033 at 90-95% off in this last big sale.
  • Ensure compatibility with Xbox One or Series X before purchasing; the Marketplace closes on July 29.

If you have an Xbox and you’re in nostalgic mood, a visit to the soon-to-be-closed Xbox 360 Marketplace just might give you the dopamine hit you need, for pennies on the dollar. Microsoft and its publishing partners have put dozens of games from that era on deep discount in the last big sale before the whole thing shuts down at the end of the month.

Microsoft just announced the last sale on Xbox 360 titles on the soon-to-be-deactivated Xbox 360 Marketplace, and the discounts are rather steep considering these were titles commanding our attention just 10 short years ago.

Triple-A features like Dead Island and Metro 2033 stand alongside art-house pitches like Mighty No. 9 in the “95% off” column. Bulletstorm, a triple-A relic of Epic Games before Fortnite, is also 90% off. Even NCAA Basketball 09, a game which got the NCAA Football franchise sued out of existence, is available.

There’s so much good stuff in here. The names alone take me back. But be careful first, and be sure that you either own an Xbox 360, or know that these goods are compatible on Xbox One or Xbox Series X, before you hit buy.

These games are part of your Microsoft/Xbox account, and if they are compatible on modern hardware, it’s a great value.

I still have my Xbox 360, and I know what I’m buying first. As if the question needed an answer: Kane & Lynch: Dead Men, for $2.99. I can’t believe that thing is old enough to drive. My, how they grow up so fast …

Nostalgia or no, the Xbox 360 Marketplace goes out of business on July 29.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

Xbox 360’s marketplace turns off the lights with some great deals
Owen Good
Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, dweller of Vault 33 in Amazon Prime TV's Fallout television show. She is turning her head over her right shoulder gazing back at the vault she is about to leave.
Fallout’s official backpack goes on sale, it’s as functional as it is fun to wear
Owen Good
a screen showing several Xbox Game Studios games on sale at Steam, with large percentage discounts and very low prices
Five titles worth a look in Xbox Game Studios’ publisher sale on Steam
Owen Good
Steam First Person Shooter Fest sale promotional image
Steam sale aims down sights on FPS savings
Brian-Damien Morgan
Courthouse setting with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard logos in the background, featuring a balanced scale, symbolizing legal scrutiny over their merger.
FTC seeks pause on Microsoft-Activision deal amid layoff controversy
Maxwell Nelson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Crypto Analyst Projects Shiba Inu Price Surge as Buying Activity Jumps 180%
Cryptocurrency

Crypto Analyst Projects Shiba Inu Price Surge as Buying Activity Jumps 180%
Alvin Hemedez12 mins

Despite the Fear & Greed Index signaling extreme fear recently, with retail investors showing significant apprehension, the Shiba Inu meme coin has seen a remarkable 180% surge in buys. This...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.