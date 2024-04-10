Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Xbox 360 store will permanently close, marking the end of a gaming era

Xbox 360 store will permanently close, marking the end of a gaming era

Black Xbox 360 console on a table, with gaming sleeve next to it and games close by too

It’s a sad, sad day for all Xbox fans as the Xbox 360 Store will be no more in just three months.

Microsoft stunned gamers last August when they first announced that the Xbox 360 Marketplace would be closing after almost 19 years.

Now, with just a few months to go before people have to say goodbye, a warning notice has been added to the official Xbox website.

This reads: “The Xbox 360 Store and the Xbox 360 Marketplace (marketplace.xbox.com) will be retired on July 29, 2024.”

This means purchases through the Xbox 360 Store or the Xbox 360 Marketplace will no longer be possible after July 29.

In addition, any content that has been distributed via the Store won’t be available either. This includes games, trials, add-ons, avatar items, apps, gamerpics, game trailers, and videos.

It also includes gamertag changes, Xbox subscriptions on Xbox 360, in-game purchases, and even the video content that is played through the Microsoft Movies & TV app.

Hundreds of non-backward compatible digital games will be impacted too, including some iconic releases like Fight Night Round 3 and Test Drive Unlimited 2.

Other games to be affected are Renegade Ops, Mortal Kombat Arcade, Ion Assault, Backbreaker Vengeance, and over 200 more.

With almost two decades of being in the industry, the loss of the Xbox Store and Marketplace will likely be felt by many.

Can I still play Xbox 360 games after July 29?

People can still play any games that have been purchased on the Xbox 360, including those that were purchased digitally or in physical disc format.

Even deleted games that have been purchased can still be re-downloaded. Playing with friends through multiplayer mode will also be unaffected, as long as the publisher still supports the online servers.

You can still buy backward-compatible Xbox 360 titles too as the initial announcement on the website says the team believes “in celebrating gaming’s rich history and have worked hard to preserve as many games as possible through our backward-compatibility program.”

Featured Image: Photo by Arturo Rey on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Black Xbox 360 console on a table, with gaming sleeve next to it and games close by too
Xbox 360 store will permanently close, marking the end of a gaming era
Sophie Atkinson
A racing screenshot from Disney Speedstorm
Disney Speedstorm causes outrage as fans threaten to boycott after season pass controversy
Paul McNally
Blizzard and NetEase renew partnership bringing games back to China. Image featuring a red backdrop with a yellow star, symbolizing China's flag, superimposed over a grayscale cityscape. In the foreground, hands hold a gaming controller, and above, the Blizzard logo is prominently displayed.
Blizzard and NetEase renew partnership bringing games back to China
Suswati Basu
An AI generated image of a witch putting ingredients into a caudron.
How to make Life and Humans in Little Alchemy 2
Paul McNally
Palworld patch causes xbox issues
Palworld patch brings save game headaches for Xbox users as devs urge players not to load it
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Black Xbox 360 console on a table, with gaming sleeve next to it and games close by too
Gaming

Xbox 360 store will permanently close, marking the end of a gaming era
Sophie Atkinson35 seconds

It’s a sad, sad day for all Xbox fans as the Xbox 360 Store will be no more in just three months. Microsoft stunned gamers last August when they first...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.