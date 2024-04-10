Xbox 360 store will permanently close, marking the end of a gaming era

It’s a sad, sad day for all Xbox fans as the Xbox 360 Store will be no more in just three months.

Microsoft stunned gamers last August when they first announced that the Xbox 360 Marketplace would be closing after almost 19 years.

Now, with just a few months to go before people have to say goodbye, a warning notice has been added to the official Xbox website.

This reads: “The Xbox 360 Store and the Xbox 360 Marketplace (marketplace.xbox.com) will be retired on July 29, 2024.”

This means purchases through the Xbox 360 Store or the Xbox 360 Marketplace will no longer be possible after July 29.

In addition, any content that has been distributed via the Store won’t be available either. This includes games, trials, add-ons, avatar items, apps, gamerpics, game trailers, and videos.

It also includes gamertag changes, Xbox subscriptions on Xbox 360, in-game purchases, and even the video content that is played through the Microsoft Movies & TV app.

Hundreds of non-backward compatible digital games will be impacted too, including some iconic releases like Fight Night Round 3 and Test Drive Unlimited 2.

Other games to be affected are Renegade Ops, Mortal Kombat Arcade, Ion Assault, Backbreaker Vengeance, and over 200 more.

With almost two decades of being in the industry, the loss of the Xbox Store and Marketplace will likely be felt by many.

Can I still play Xbox 360 games after July 29?

People can still play any games that have been purchased on the Xbox 360, including those that were purchased digitally or in physical disc format.

Even deleted games that have been purchased can still be re-downloaded. Playing with friends through multiplayer mode will also be unaffected, as long as the publisher still supports the online servers.

You can still buy backward-compatible Xbox 360 titles too as the initial announcement on the website says the team believes “in celebrating gaming’s rich history and have worked hard to preserve as many games as possible through our backward-compatibility program.”

Featured Image: Photo by Arturo Rey on Unsplash