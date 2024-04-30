Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Joint US/India operation busts $360 million crypto-funded drugs ring

Joint US/India operation busts $360 million crypto-funded drugs ring

Image of Indian flag in the sun / A joint operation by law enforcement agencies in India and the US has tackled a $360 million crypto-funded drug ring

A collaboration among law enforcement in India and the United States has led to the discovery of a cryptocurrency drug ring worth $360 million.

The United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation and India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) teamed up for a search operation in India’s Uttarakhand state back in August 2023. India’s Enforcement Directorate made the arrests after a tip-off from the FBI.

Two suspects flagged by the US authorities were already known to be involved in drug trafficking, with links to a major international drug trafficking operation. The April 27 raid recovered digital currency worth more than $300 million.

The role of crypto in the Indian drug ring scam

Two men, Parvinder Singh and Banmeet Singh from Haldwani, Uttarakhand are said to have used common usernames on dark web marketplaces such as Silk Road 1, AlphaBay, and Hansa.

Those involved in the illicit drug sales are said to have utilized freely available online ads and dark web vendor marketplaces to grow their operation. This led to an organized system of distributors and sales channels, where cryptocurrency was used to pay for the drugs as well as launder the proceeds.

India is an emerging cryptocurrency market where government regulation is still playing catch-up. The investigation in Uttarakhand is only one of many examples of crypto-focused organized crime that is prevalent across the vast Asian country.

Image credit: Still Pixels/Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Image of Indian flag in the sun / A joint operation by law enforcement agencies in India and the US has tackled a $360 million crypto-funded drug ring
Joint US/India operation busts $360 million crypto-funded drugs ring
Graeme Hanna
A striking, futuristic poster featuring the iconic Hong Kong city skyline at night, illuminated with dazzling lights. In the foregr ound are the logos of Bitcoin and Ethereum, symbolizing the merging of technology and finance in this modern metropolis. The cityscape is a vibrant mix of skyscrapers, neon signs, and advanced infrastructure, while the logos are rendered in sleek, minimalist designs. The overall ambiance of the image is bold, innovative, and progressive
Hong Kong launches Asia’s first sport Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Sam Shedden
Rollbit coin
Rollbit Coin Price Prediction With RLB Token Burn – Channel Breakout Next?
Arslan Butt
Elon Musk's X platform could shake up crypto market. Elon Musk seen in tuxedo in front of phone with X platform posts from him talking about cryptocurrency and graph in background showing rise in prices
Elon Musk’s X platform ‘end goal’ could shake up crypto market
Suswati Basu
Slothana airdrop presale
Slothana Meme Coin Presale Ends Monday, Airdrop On Solana In 20 Hours
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of Indian flag in the sun / A joint operation by law enforcement agencies in India and the US has tackled a $360 million crypto-funded drug ring
Cryptocurrency

Joint US/India operation busts $360 million crypto-funded drugs ring
Graeme Hanna11 seconds

A collaboration among law enforcement in India and the United States has led to the discovery of a cryptocurrency drug ring worth $360 million. The United States' Federal Bureau of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.