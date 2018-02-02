The Fast Pace of Facial Recognition Innovation

Facial recognition technology has finally begun to enter the science fiction landscape we had all dreamt it would soon do. Thus, today we’re witnessing a rapid change and growth in its innovation and implementation. This change in pace is attributed to the significant advances in machine learning, resilient ODM (original design manufacturer) competition and increases in processing power that will forever democratize and commoditize facial recognition technology.

When we consider the applications of this core technology, it is essential also to understand the positive consequences of implementing facial recognition for non-conspicuous use cases. To get further insights on this matter, I sat down with Shaun Moore and Nezare Chafni the founders of TrueFace.ai.

With such technical advancements in facial recognition has its integration into products become more straightforward?

Shaun: Unfortunately face recognition is still not easy to implement in a more extensive product offering. One solution we’ve found is that by offering a specialized set of tools that simplify facial recognition, we can enable it for a variety of use cases in a broader landscape, allowing businesses to integrate faster and more efficiently. We expect implementation to continue to ease as more tools are developed, and as an industry, we work together to solve the growing challenges. In the end, we focus on building tools and solutions utilizing a more holistic approach by directly owning our core technology.

When a business is technically ready to start implementing facial recognition technology what can Trueface.ai provide them?

Shaun: First and foremost we made our Trueface.ai solutions to be ready out of the box. We made it simple and easy for any business of any size. Which is why we offer an API, mobile SDKs, and HTML widgets to simplify integrations. They can sign up on our site and view the documentation or sign up and schedule a demo.

Nezare: As a business gets started, they can choose from our state-of-the-art facial recognition that can be used via Trueface.ai’s web and mobile applications without writing one line of code. Additionally, they can also begin working with our proprietary spoof detection that works on single static images (ensuring proof of possession and presence), document verification from over 150 countries, AML/PEP sanction checks and web verification, which can source public social media information and generate challenge questions to be asked to the individual. We want to add as much security as we can while allowing the technology not to be a burden on a businesses day-to-day. This is why we’re already seeing customers from by online notaries, FinTech startups, e-learning firms and rental companies utilizing our solutions.

What role will Trueface.ai play for businesses looking to get started with facial recognition technology?

Nezare: At Trueface.ai we act as the connection for business who want to innovative and secure identity management. We’ve recently launched our new identity verification solution to increase the security and safety of global businesses. We find that as more of our critical information and essential transactions continue to shift online, there will be a growing demand for trusted digital identity verification solutions. Today we offer both an API and a code-free solution so business can get started immediately. Also, the service will simplify physical and remote identity verification for use cases that can include account openings, securing high-value transactions, proctoring, e-learning and more.

How safe is facial recognition technology today?



Shaun: When considering the alternatives, passwords, keycards, fobs, all things that can be very easily stolen or transferred, we believe it is the most secure form in the present day of identity management.

Will facial recognition technology help prevent online identity fraud?

Nezare: Facial recognition is already actively preventing online identity fraud. We focused on spoof detection back in 2013 which we are now the only market available technology that can detect a spoof attempt in a 2D static image. This ensures proof of possession and presence.

What is the most significant hurdle for facial recognition technology aside from integration?

Nezare: Education. We need to do a better job educating the public on the cost and benefit to face recognition and why it is a better solution than the alternatives for security, convenience, and efficiency.

What do you see happening next for facial recognition technology as more data is collected and machine learning gets smarter?



Shaun: The technology will continue to improve at an unprecedented rate. When we look at what is happening over in China, we see a glimpse into our future. SenseTime has processed 500m identities for facial recognition which significantly improves their technology enabling use cases in everyday life.