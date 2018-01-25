Autonomous Cars Will Need “Autonomous Maintenance” Solutions

Competition has begun heating up as to who will be the first one to operate a fleet of fully autonomous vehicles, as demonstrated again by recent announcements from General Motors (GM) and Uber. However, a lot of work is still needed to allow such vehicles to roam freely throughout our city centers, neighborhoods and freeways, but they are in fact coming.

With autonomous vehicles begin to roll out, the need for remote monitoring will become imperative to ensure their longevity. Because passengers will no longer be concerned about the ongoing health of the vehicle and instead focused on getting from point A to point B safely. However, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) operators will need to maximize the availability of their fleets, which will require real-time insight as to the health of each vehicle on and off the road. Operators will also strive to minimize maintenance cost, which means sending vehicles to the shop when and only when service is required, at times when they would not otherwise generate revenue.

This analysis is already relevant for autonomous shuttles, which are being tested and deployed around the world. It will be all more important when tomorrow’s fleets of autonomous vehicles emerge for MaaS purpose. CARFIT’s NVH (Noise Vibration Harshness)-based, artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced diagnostics and predictive maintenance solution will allow fleet managers to address these vehicle health-related issues to maximize customer satisfaction while minimizing cost.

NVIDIA has achieved a leading position in recent years within the autonomous driving computing hardware space. They’ve focused on establishing vital working relationships with leading OEMs and industry partnerships with top companies such as Audi, Baidu, Tesla, Toyota, Volvo, and more. Announced this week, CARFIT’s participation in NVIDIA’s Inception Program will provide the startup with a unique platform to further the development of vehicle diagnostics and predictive maintenance solutions as well as critical exposure to NVIDIA’s partner network. In return, the tech giant will be able to leverage CARFIT’s expertise and technology to add value throughout its autonomous driving platform for a more seamless connected car experience.

Disclaimer: CARFIT is an alumnus of our ReadWrite Labs accelerator program.