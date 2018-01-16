The next technology revolution is underway. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning coupled with more robust and competent devices is driving transformation across industries and workstreams, from small farms in India to huge corporations in the United States.

So what kinds of changes are underway and what does AI-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) offer businesses across industries? For this article, we'll look to Microsoft's Chief Storyteller, Steve Clayton, who touches on some key areas.

The rise of AI

AI has been around for decades. But as Steve summarizes in his interview, there have been three crucial breakthroughs that have pivotally propelled AI and the ability for computers to interact with their environments in a more human-like way.

First, is big data. A massive pile of data is being generated from devices like sensors, PCs, phones and the like that can inform AI. Second, cloud computing has come a long way—these days, there is infinite cloud-computing capability. And third, there have been substantial breakthroughs in AI and machine learning, including deep neural networks. Combined, they have set the stage for AI-enabled IoT.

Enabling devices on the edge

In addition to the three breakthroughs Steve references, a fourth is now bringing IoT to the edge. Up until recently, AI and machine learning happened in the cloud. It required device connectivity. But that is changing. AI computing is increasingly moving onto the IoT devices themselves, reducing dependence upon the cloud.

In his interview, Steve calls out a great example of how edge devices are transforming even industries not traditionally considered to be technologically advanced, such as farming. Farmers are always looking for ways to become more precise. They need data on soil temperature, density, and moisture—all vital information for making decisions around when to plant or rotate crops. But, how do you gather data across an environment where you have inadequate cloud connectivity?

The answer is AI-enabled edge devices. A Microsoft project called FarmBeats puts IoT technology in the hands of farmers, who use sensors out in the field to collect data. These sensors perform computing on their own and store the information for later use, removing reliance on the cloud and enabling more informed decisions.

Transforming job opportunities

Of course, while IoT is enabling business across every industry in countless unique scenarios, like every technology innovation it is also generating shifts in the job market. While historically, automation has led to displacement, it has also led to new career opportunities we had never dreamed of being created.

The same is true for AI-enabled IoT. Technology leaders like Microsoft are anticipating these shifts and partnering with governments and other institutions. By working together to plan for changes in the job market, employees can train to acquire the skills they need to transition into new roles, while employers get qualified employees who can drive the business forward.

The same concept applies to advancements in machine learning, AI, and IoT. New jobs are appearing today that we have never before considered, like roles that examine bias in AI. Furthermore, the industry promises to generate an entirely new set of career opportunities in the next three to five years that we have yet to define.

Watch the interview with Steve Clayton, Microsoft’s Chief Storyteller here: