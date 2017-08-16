Apple Watch to be sold alongside Aetna health insurance plans

Posted on in Connected Devices, Health

David Curry

The Apple Watch could soon be sold discounted or free to Aetna’s 23 million members, as a way to improve health outcomes and lower insurance costs, according to a CNBC report.

Apple held a series of meetings with Aetna executives and hospital chief medical information officers, discussing the possibility of a plan that included the Watch. It is not the first time the two companies have met to discuss plans, Bloomberg reported a similar story in September last year.

Aetna already offers the Apple Watch to its 50,000 employees as part of its corporate wellness program, so it has experience using the smartwatch.

A number of changes planned

Apple has made a number of changes to the Watch since the last reported meeting, including a switch to focus on health and fitness. Rumors suggest Apple will take this further with the next version of the Watch, adding health features that may need FDA approval.

The Watch is also expected to have cellular connectivity, more battery life, and a new design.

Apple has made significant progress in smartwatch sales over the past year, surpassing Fitbit as the largest wearable seller in the U.S., second in the world to Xiaomi. Sales reached 22 million in the first three months of 2017, according to Strategy Analytics.

That said, the company has not yet pushed hard for the health industry. It switched its marketing to focus on fitness and health, but the Aetna discussions are the first move for insurance providers.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

walmart-supermarket-iot

Is retail sector ready for IoT investments?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to change a lot of industries, but retail might see the largest investments as businesses look to reduce labor costs, improve sales, and draw customers back to the store. Retailers have already started investing in IoT, using Internet beacons to offer free Wi-Fi in stores in exchange for… Read more »

mlb-wearable

MLB’s new season kicks off….now with wearables

With a new season kicking off, Major League Baseball (MLB) has finally approved its first professional wearables that they’ll allow on the field this season. The league has been opposed to wearables for several years. But this year, two products made the roster: The MotusBaseball, which measures arm exertion and stress levels and the Zephyr Bioharness,… Read more »

Security

Hackers drive huge global IoT security market growth

The widespread deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is driving increased security breaches that will spark incredible growth in the IoT security industry. A recent study by MarketResearchReports.biz predicts that compound annual growth in the IoT security market will reach nearly 55% over the next year. “With the continuously widening expanse of 2G, 3G,… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

Apple Watch to be sold alongside Aetna health insurance plans

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite