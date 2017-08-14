Waymo patents collapsible self-driving car design

Posted on in Transport

David Curry

Google’s self-driving division, Waymo, has received a patent for an automotive design where the car loses rigidity before a crash, minimizing the damage to the rider and any other cars.

Waymo would achieve this by reducing the tension of hood, panels and bumpers before an accident, according to Silicon Beat. The release of tension should, in theory, significantly reduce the damage to other cars or people.

See Also: Google’s self-driving division could be a $70 billion business, says Morgan Stanley

“The force of the vehicle’s impact is a primary factor in the amount of damage that is caused by the vehicle,” said Waymo in the patent. “Accordingly, it is desirable to design a vehicle that can reduce the force of impact experienced during a collision.”

As most car accidents happen due to human error, Waymo expects most of its crashes to be the fault of the driver or pedestrian. It should, hopefully, be able to spot potential hazards a few seconds before a crash, giving the system time to loosen the tension.

The patent does not detail what would happen to the person inside the car in this scenario. Waymo riders sit in the back seat usually, so the company may be looking to redesign the car to insulate the driver from crashes while reducing the overall damage.

It is not the first unorthodox patent for reducing damage we have seen from Waymo, a year ago the company filed an patent for a hood that would stick the pedestrian to the bonnet of the car.

Waymo also recently tested its Chrysler Pacifica vans in Death Valley, making sure that even with the additional electrics the self-driving cars were able to function in extreme conditions.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

The silhouette of the evening electricity transmission pylon

AT&T Labs unveils wireless broadband over power lines

In a technological advance that could drastically extend the global reach of wireless web access, AT&T Labs unveiled a project to deliver ultra-fast wireless broadband over power lines. The research and development wing of U.S. communications giant AT&T unveiled Project AirGig today. The company said the project is still deep in the experimentation stage but… Read more »

tanktaler-stecker-und-iphone

TankTaler wants to Tesla up your tired old ride

It’s easy with the evolution towards cars that are not only connected but autonomous vehicles to forget that such technologically enhanced vehicles are preceded by cars that have operated with perfect functionality for many years despite their lack of technical prowess. Up until now, the owners of such cars have been faced with two options:… Read more »

ReadWrite News

AI

DeepMind developing an artificial intelligence with imagination

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite