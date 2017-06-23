Waymo picks ex-Tesla engineering chief to build them a driverless car

Posted on in Transport

Google’s self-driving division Waymo has hired Satish Jeyachandran, the former director of hardware engineering at Tesla, a close competitor in the self-driving race.

Jeyachandran will lead the hardware division, according to Bloomberg, focused on building Lidar, radar, cameras, sensors, and silicon for the company’s self-driving cars.

See Also: Waymo working on competitor to Uber’s self-driving trucks

“A few years ago, we made the decision to start building our own self driving vision system, radar and LiDAR in house,” said Waymo CEO, John Krafcik, in a statement.

“This has been crucial to improving the quality of our self-driving technology, and bringing down cost. With Satish’s expertise, we’ll be able to further advance our self-driving hardware, and bring our technology to more people, more quickly.”

Waymo has been aggressively hiring in hardware, software, artificial intelligence, and deep learning fields since being spun-out of Google X Labs by Alphabet. At the same time, the company has lost most of its star power from the early days, with former head Chris Urmson the last of the major contributors to leave in 2016 to found his own startup.

Another key executive, Anthony Levandowski, was recently sued by Waymo for allegedly stealing trade secrets and revealing them to Uber.

Waymo has not revealed any plans to build its own car, instead working with automakers like Fiat Chrysler to provide the cars. Waymo then outfits the cars with the specialized hardware for self-driving, and in the case of the Chrysler Pacifica minivans, the hardware team even adjusted the car’s weight and some of the features. This could be Waymo’s plan of action for the future, instead of investing millions into the complex car manufacturing market.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

legal computer judge concept, cyber gavel,3D illustration

Uber ends self-driving tests in San Francisco

Uber has halted its self-driving program in California, following regulatory pressure from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and state attorney general. It comes one week after the DMV revoked the registration of Uber’s 16 self-driving cars. The DMV said Uber had not filed the appropriate permit to test self-driving vehicles. See Also: In… Read more »

GPEN

Privacy enforcement chiefs bringing IoT in for a few questions

The Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN) is putting the Internet of Things (IoT) world in its crosshairs during its 2016 global privacy “Sweep.” The group – a worldwide union of national privacy and law enforcement agencies seeking to tackle transnational privacy and data security issues – said they plan to vet all sorts of manufacturers on data privacy… Read more »

cloud

How do cloud services platforms compare?

As the cloud services competition heats up between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, both companies have begun not only slashing prices, but expanding their offerings to cover more of what matters to today’s developers. This includes Azure’s heavy investing into big data, while also taking steps to ensure that its users are able… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

Waymo picks ex-Tesla engineering chief to build them a driverless car

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite