Why you’re not going to want to miss our IoT Revolution Symposium

We here at ReadWrite are thrilled to announce the first-ever IoT Revolution Symposium, a half-day event that is designed to give executives in the technology space a crash course in all things Internet of Things — what’s happening in the industry right now, where we think the industry will go, and how to take advantage of this ever-growing market.

“I’m excited that we get a chance to put an event like this together for the industry,” says ReadWrite chairman Redg Snodgrass. “We need more events that drive real business conversations and outcomes. ReadWrite will make this the premier event for IoT buyers and sellers to learn what’s going on.”

The Symposium will feature top dealmaker VCs Quinn Li, vice president of Qualcomm Ventures, and Tim Chang, partner at Mayfield Fund, giving their insights into current IoT investing trends and what they’re looking for in pitches and projects — including what your next moves as corporate executives should be.

Angels like Larry Marcus of Walden Venture Capital and Steve Schlenker of DN Capital will demystify much of the mystery surrounding the group, offering perspective on what’s happening, what’s hot, and how they’ll win the small bets against the vast R&D capabilities of traditional power players.

Jay Nath, chief innovation officer for the City of San Francisco, and Gary Tu, CEO of Changhong North America, along with top industry analysts, will teach you how to filter the market’s noise and debate what’s really going on in IoT, providing you with ways and ideas to take advantage of the burgeoning IoT market.

Filling a gap in the market

The market has needed an event like this, an opportunity for a real discussion around IoT.

“We were one of the drivers around ReadWrite stepping out to do this type of event,” says Jason Collins, VP of IoT Marketing at Nokia. “With so much haze in the market, it’s nice to have a place we can go and have real dialogue around the business of IoT with real players.”

The event will be followed by an industry-wide happy hour, giving you the opportunity to mix and mingle with some of the top minds in the IoT space.

Check out the entire agenda here. We hope to see you in San Francisco!

