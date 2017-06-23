Google slashes needs for YouTube creators working on VR content

Posted on in Connected Devices

Google is launching a new video standard for YouTube creators that want to shoot VR content. The new standard, VR180, records 180-degree videos, reducing the amount of specialized software and hardware needed to shoot in virtual reality.

Not all VR content needs to have 360-degree viewing, especially if the content is designed to be viewed as the YouTuber would see it. It won’t be as immersive as 360-degree content, with black screen if you turn, but it should be a meet-in-the-middle compromise for YouTubers that don’t want to go through the hassle of purchasing high-end equipment.

See Also: How recruiters are employing VR to impress candidates

The reduction in size allows 180-degree videos to be uploaded in 4K resolution, YouTube’s highest resolution standard. It also offers a stereoscopic view, giving videos depth that is not available in 360-degree videos, which are usually shot with equipment that centers the action.

Lenovo, LG, and Yi are planning to launch cameras that record 180-degree content. Though no prices are available yet, Google said costs should be similar to a mid-range point and shoot.

Google is pushing hard to make VR relevant to mainstream audiences. It launched Daydream last year, a platform for developers to launch VR specific apps. The company also launched Daydream VR, a headset to pair with the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones.

YouTube is the best way to attract the mainstream audience, which may not want to splash out on a headset straight away. Having YouTubers that are already popular start uploading with VR helps to break that barrier, even if the VR content is not as professionally shot as other content on the Daydream platform.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Block of brick

Without an API, connected things don’t connect

As both a smart home and IoT enthusiast, as well as an API strategist by day, I’ve been very disappointed with how many of the companies involved in the connected home space have approached making their products work with each other. From the show floors of CES, to the aisles of Home Depot and Best… Read more »

one secret service security bodyguard agent man in silhouette on white background

The spy who hacked me: Evildoers love IoT’s weak security

With the explosive growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), both spies and hackers are feasting on a new universe of poorly secured technology. Recode quotes a top spy from the US National Security Agency who spoke with surprising candor about IoT’s security vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities stem from the increasing complexity of the technology which,… Read more »

intel2

With IoT data, sometimes less is more

Connected devices may be the biggest security challenge we face over the next several years. Companies are keen to analyze user IoT data to better understand consumer behavior and are sometimes gathering more data than they need for their service. But what are the potential consequences to your customers, and your company, if this personal… Read more »

halo-wearables-halo-edge

Halo Wearables see hydration tracking as future of wearable market

Halo Wearables, a wearable fitness startup, wants to bring hydration tracking into the mainstream with Halo Edge, the company’s first wearable. Instead of monitoring heart-rate and step-count, Halo Wearables believes tracking hydration will prove more useful for athletes. See Also: Fitbit buys Pebble as wearables consolidation continues “Hydration for us is another element which has… Read more »

Hundred dollar bill looking very Uncle Sam.

U.S. government spent 20% more on IoT last year

The private sector may be driving new Internet of Things (IoT) technology, but a new study shows the US government is rapidly hopping on board. An article by Nextgov reports that a new study by research analysis firm Govini revealed that federal agencies are rapidly boosting their spending on sensor-driven technology. In fiscal 2015, the… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Connected Devices

Google slashes needs for YouTube creators working on VR content

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite