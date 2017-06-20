IKEA partners with Apple to bring virtual furniture to the home

IKEA will be one of the launch partners for Apple’s augmented reality framework, bundled into the iOS 11 release. The new AR app will show customers virtual furniture in their own home.

Customers take a series of photos of a room before choosing from IKEA’s vast selection of furniture. The Swedish company expects to have 5,600 products available on the AR app at launch, according to 9to5Mac.

IKEA already allows customers to slot renders of furniture in their home, but the Apple technology makes the size and lighting much more precise, according to digital transformation manager, Michael Valdsgaard.

IKEA has not confirmed if the app will be ready by iOS 11 release date.

To start off, customers will be required to go in-store to find products and then save them for viewing later, but in the future customers may be able to browse the entire store online and check out hundreds of items.

An obvious choice

The partnership with IKEA was an obvious choice for Apple, it was demoing furniture on its own AR app at WWDC 2017 earlier this month. Other major launch partners are expected to be announced over the next few weeks.

The iPhone maker has big plans for augmented reality, with CEO Tim Cook expecting it to be one of Apple’s major investments over the next few years. It has yet to announce any specialized hardware for AR, instead focusing on the experience on iPad and iPhone.

