No surprise: Millennials have the most trust in self-driving cars

Posted on in Transport

Millennials have the most trust in self-driving out of all the age demographics, according to a new AAA survey. Only 69 percent would be afraid of driving an autonomous vehicle, compared to 82 percent of Baby Boomers.

The younger age group also show more acceptance of semi-autonomous technology, like adaptive cruise control (45 percent to 37 percent of Gen-X), automatic emergency braking, and self-parking (33 percent compared to 22 percent of Gen-X).

See Also: Electric vehicle startup NIO unveils self-driving concept car at SXSW

Millennials were the most likely not to purchase a self-driving vehicle if it cost extra. Baby Boomers were most likely not to purchase because of safety reasons.

The AAA survey also found that women were more concerned with self-driving technology than men. 81 percent of women are afraid of being driven by an autonomous vehicle, compared to 67 percent of men.As other surveys have shown and the AAA backs up, the more a driver uses self-driving or semi-autonomous tech, the more comfortable they are with advancements. 84 percent of drivers that have used semi-autonomous tech are likely to trust adaptive cruise control, compared to 50 percent that

The more you use it, the more you want to

As other surveys have shown and the AAA backs up, the more a driver uses self-driving or semi-autonomous tech, the more comfortable they are with advancements. 84 percent of drivers that have used semi-autonomous tech are likely to trust adaptive cruise control, compared to 50 percent that haven’t tried the technology.

Self-driving cars are still a very new technology, one that a lot of people still don’t know exists. Many more have not had a chance of testing a driverless vehicle or even seeing one on the roads, so it limits their understanding of the capabilities.

As more test cars start to roll-out onto public roads and manufacturers call on the public to try them, we are bound to see some increase in the trust and excitement surrounding the new tech. The AAA has already come out in support of self-driving vehicles, but only if fully tested.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

maker 2

IoT inventors star in TBS’ America’s Greatest Makers

Mark Burnett, Emmy winner and producer of reality TV juggernauts like Shark Tank and Survivor, has teamed up with tech giant Intel and the TBS cable network to launch America’s Greatest Makers – a new reality competition series featuring IoT inventors going head-to-head. Judging roster includes Emmy-nominated actress Mayim Bialik – holder of a PhD in… Read more »

Screen Shot 2016-05-18 at 17.35.16

Do we really want to DIY our home automation?

New industry research from Icontrol Networks, the company behind the most widely-distributed connected home platform in the industry, has found exceptionally high satisfaction amongst customers who opted for a professionally installed smart home solution. Icontrol Networks’ DIFM (“Do it for me”) Smart Home Survey revealed more than 96 percent of respondents report they are very satisfied or satisfied with… Read more »

Amish Buggy in Ohio Amish Country

Industry rides along as Pennsylvania develops self-driving laws

Pennsylvania state lawmakers enlisted top industry leaders like Uber to help them draft new laws for autonomous-vehicle technology. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported this week on the first meeting of the state’s Autonomous Vehicles Testing Policy Task Force. The task force includes automotive industry leaders, along with legislators, federal and state transportation officials, professors and police… Read more »

car on the road with motion blur background

Bloomberg project to help ten cities gear up for self-driving cars

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched a project to help 10 cities around the globe get ready for autonomous vehicles. An article by State Scoop reports that the billionaire announced the launch of the “Bloomberg Aspen Initiative on Cities and Autonomous Vehicles.” The new initiative will partner Bloomberg’s philanthropy organization with the Aspen… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

No surprise: Millennials have the most trust in self-driving cars

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite