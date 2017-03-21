No surprise: Millennials have the most trust in self-driving cars

Millennials have the most trust in self-driving out of all the age demographics, according to a new AAA survey. Only 69 percent would be afraid of driving an autonomous vehicle, compared to 82 percent of Baby Boomers.

The younger age group also show more acceptance of semi-autonomous technology, like adaptive cruise control (45 percent to 37 percent of Gen-X), automatic emergency braking, and self-parking (33 percent compared to 22 percent of Gen-X).

Millennials were the most likely not to purchase a self-driving vehicle if it cost extra. Baby Boomers were most likely not to purchase because of safety reasons.

As other surveys have shown and the AAA backs up, the more a driver uses self-driving or semi-autonomous tech, the more comfortable they are with advancements. 84 percent of drivers that have used semi-autonomous tech are likely to trust adaptive cruise control, compared to 50 percent that haven’t tried the technology.

Self-driving cars are still a very new technology, one that a lot of people still don’t know exists. Many more have not had a chance of testing a driverless vehicle or even seeing one on the roads, so it limits their understanding of the capabilities.

As more test cars start to roll-out onto public roads and manufacturers call on the public to try them, we are bound to see some increase in the trust and excitement surrounding the new tech. The AAA has already come out in support of self-driving vehicles, but only if fully tested.