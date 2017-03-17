BMW self-drives to Level 5 autonomy by 2021?

Posted on in Transport

German automaker BMW is confident it can field a car capable of Level 5 autonomy capabilities by 2021, the launch date for its first fully autonomous vehicle.

Elmar Frickenstein, the senior vice president of autonomous driving at BMW, said as much during an automotive panel in Berlin. He also said that the car would have different levels of autonomy, depending on where and how the car was being used.

See Also: German automaker BMW is confident it can field a car capable of Level 5 autonomy capabilities by 2021

BMW would fit the car with Level 5, 4, and 3 autonomy capabilities. We aren’t entirely sure what that means, as the only downside to Level 4 autonomy is the system is unable to function in certain environments, unlike Level 5, which is full autonomy across all environments.

Level 3 is much easier to achieve, as it only provides autonomous driving capabilities in certain zones and at certain speeds. A system could be categorized as Level 3 if it was able to drive on most roads in a sunny day without assistance.

Some automakers are planning to skip Level 3 autonomy, as it poses risky questions like ‘who is at fault if the car crashes’ and, as shown by a Ford study, it can lead to drivers falling asleep at the wheel and not being able to take over when needed.

BMW has not shown its progress as publicly as Google, Tesla, and General Motors, but its partnership with Intel and recently acquired Mobileye shows it is building a consortium to help with the development of the autonomous vehicle.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Mozilla - Harvey Anderson

Surprise, you are in the data business

Do you share information digitally, with other people or with companies, in your personal or professional life? Then you’re in the data business. That may come as a surprise to anyone who doesn’t work in Silicon Valley, or even in the tech field. The millions of people in manufacturing, healthcare, or education may not think… Read more »

nissan-autonomous-car

Renault-Nissan want self-driving owners to have some control

Nissan-Renault wants self-driving car owners to have some control of the vehicle, at least in the interim, while regulations and infrastructure evolve to fit the new transport landscape. That was the message at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas, where the Franco-Japanese Corporation showcased its latest self-driving system to the public. See… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

BMW self-drives to Level 5 autonomy by 2021?

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite