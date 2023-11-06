Top 10 Product Development Companies of USA in 2023

There is hardly any part of our surroundings that does not interact with software in some way or another. New-age IoT devices, AI units, and NLP-run hardware and software applications are some of the elite examples of technology integration in day-to-day life. Another fine example of software-integrated environments is the virtual assistant Alexa, which responds in a human-like manner. It does so by a set of programs that are executed when different conditions are met. Reliable product developers and product development firms design such programs.

There are as many as 21000 product development firms globally and 1,500 in the US alone. These firms help enterprises build robust software products integrated with new technologies and made with the latest development methods. The USA has one of the fastest growing markets for product development, and for businesses in the USA, it often becomes tiresome to choose from the huge list of options in the market. This is why we have curated a list of leading product development companies that are native and deliver service to clients in the USA.

Top 10 Product Development Companies of the USA

Each company listed below can be accessed using its name and dot com.

OpenXcell

For several reasons, OpenXcell is at the top of our list of leading product development businesses. Its product development services use an end-to-end product development methodology to meet the unique business requirements of its clients. Their group of knowledgeable tech experts in product development contributes to creating dependable, safe, and user-friendly mobile and web applications. By creating ergonomic client experiences, digitally altering operations, and propelling development while upholding consistency across the whole organization, the organization fosters innovation. Its impressive clientele of over 700 and 1000+ completed projects attest to its caliber and tenacity.

Reaktor

Standing in second place, Reaktor is a reliable technology partner for new-age businesses. It delivers robust software solutions built under watchful and experienced coordinators and project managers. Reaktor’s product development practices have caught the attention of many brands for their innovation and versatility. The company contributes its success to a Nordic touch, a boutique approach to innovation, and complete dedication to any project of any size. With a tech team of 700+ developers, strategists, and designers, Reaktor has built its clientele spanning across Europe, North America, and Asia.

Infinity Works

Infinity Works has also made it into the list of companies, mainly for its team of expert developers, software engineers, and consultants who can transform business workflows digitally. Since being established in 2014, Infinity Works has opened up offices in multiple cities such as Leeds, London, and Manchester, amongst others. The company has employed more than 650 expert technical engineers and has been recognized as the UK’s leading management consultant.

DEPT

Next on our list of top product development companies in the USA is DEPT, a full-service digital agency delivering pioneering product development and marketing services. Their end-to-end digital experiences are versatile and a crowd favorite. Google, KFC, Philips, Twitch, Audi, and eBay are a few of the brands the company has delivered solutions to. Dept has a highly professional team of 3500+ software engineers and tech experts across 30+ cities and five continents. It is known for providing quality software solutions globally and is dedicated to sustainability and giving back to the environment. In 2021, it was certified as a Climate Neutral and B Corporation Company.

Beyondsoft Consulting Inc.

When we talk about top product development companies, we cannot leave out Beyondsoft, as it has been a pioneer in offering top-notch IT services for the last 20 years. Cloud, big data and analytics, business process outsourcing, custom software solutions, digital enablement, test automation, and further software engineering and digital transformation services are some of these offerings. With a focus on innovation and pushing the boundaries of technology to address their clients’ most pressing problems, Beyondsoft is a diversely gifted team of professionals. They value their ties with their customers, and this customer-centric approach drives their success.

Improving

Improving is yet another excellent technology and marketing service provider that has made it to our list of leading product development companies in the USA. As a long-term supporter of Conscious Capitalism, the company is dedicated to delivering quality to all stakeholders while maintaining an excellent work culture. Services offered by this company include technology management, consulting, and training services across thirteen locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Work & Co

Work & Co company has also made it to our list of leading product development companies in the USA. Work&Co makes digital products that customers interact with daily. The company team of expert tech mavens are dedicated software engineers driven to innovate and deliver quality. Their products are developed under the watchful guidance of these experts who are part of the development and designing process from start to finish up till and even post-launch. The company involves its client directly in all the stages of the iterative development process based on fast prototyping, testing, and larger meetings. The company has offices in the United States, Europe, and Latin America, and its impressive client roster includes IKEA, Apple, Gatorade, and Givenchy among others.

SoftServe

Next on our list is SoftServe, a digital transformation company that advises and provides cutting-edge technology. The company aims to reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies function on a day-to-day basis. With a wide area of expertise across multiple industries, including healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, and more, Softserve boasts a rich portfolio of end-to-end solutions that deliver innovation, quality, and speed to its many clients.

Organic

As a leading product development and marketing company, Organic assists international businesses in precisely identifying behaviors, trends, and results while forging strong bonds with their clientele. Established in 1993, Organic is a member of Omnicom Group Inc. and maintains offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, and London.

The company’s leading marketing communication firm, Omnicom (NYSE: OMC), serves more than 5,000 customers in more than 100 nations.

BJSS

Lastly, BJSS is also a leading product development service provider to watch out for. BJSS is a privately held IT and business consulting organization that has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise and is considered among the best developments in the UK and USA. Its affordable SaaS solutions, in-depth market knowledge, unwavering dedication to quality, and extensive subject expertise have made it onto our list of top SaaS development firms. Founded in 1993, BJSS is a dependable delivery partner for the public and private sectors, with offices spread throughout London, New York, Leeds, Glasgow, and many more tier 1 cities. BJSS, a top provider of engineering and technology consulting services for businesses, counts Euroclear, Barclays, Xerox, and the BBC among its esteemed customers.

Conclusion

While compiling this list, we reviewed hundreds of US-based firms to identify ten of the best companies for product development. In this instance, we have considered client feedback in addition to the companies’ qualifications, prior work, positioning, and location.

While some agencies also work in the IoT space, most concentrate on digital goods.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Pavel Danilyuk; Pexels; Thank you!