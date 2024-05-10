Languagesx
Home Video Games Hall of Fame members include Resident Evil and SimCity, pass on Metroid

World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems. A collection of classic video game boxes and cartridges, displayed against a dynamic blue background, representing the 2024 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.
tl;dr

  • The World Video Game Hall of Fame's latest class includes Asteroids, Myst, Ultima, Resident Evil, and SimCity.
  • Metroid, despite being nominated, did not make the cut.
  • Resident Evil was recognized for its intricate storyline; Myst for its use of early technology, and SimCity for beginning an important genre.

The latest class of inductees to the World Video Game Hall of Fame at the Strong National Museum of Play include Asteroids, the Ultima, Resident Evil, and SimCity series, joining the groundbreaking Myst as works recognized for their significance overall to video games and interactive entertainment.

There is, however, one notable omission, and it might bother a lot of fans spanning multiple generations: Metroid. Nintendo’s space adventure, which began with 1986’s Metroid for the Nintendo Entertainment System, did not make the cut. This despite a nearly 40-year publishing history of the series for Nintendo, as well as being the namesake for its own sub-genre of video game, the “Metroidvania” which describes a side-scrolling adventure that comprises several objectives but does not have to be completed linearly.

Who are the newest Video Games Hall of Fame members?

Perhaps Metroid will have to wait for another year. The class joining the hall of fame this year are no less worthy recipients. Asteroids first launched as a vector-graphics shoot-em-up in 1979, with numerous adaptations since. It was the subject of the pop music hit “Hyperspace” on Buckner & Garcia’s album “Pac-Man Fever” released in 1982, and has supposedly been tabbed for a screenplay adaptation since 2009.

Myst was a hypercard-stack game that made use of emerging CD-ROM technology when it launched in 1993. It is long remembered for its challenging visual puzzles and state-of-the-art graphics. It was created by Robyn and Rand Miller for Broderbund Software.

Resident Evil barely needs an introduction, but here’s one anyway: Capcom’s survival-horror adventure series dates to 1996, inaugurating one of video games’ longest-standing (and most complicated) canons over dozens of sequels since then. The most two recent launches, 2021’s Resident Evil Village and 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, join three remakes for modern hardware to make the series the envy of most video games publishers.

SimCity, first developed by Maxis in 1989, not only inaugurated the city-building genre, many other life simulations spun off from the title. Its heritage includes The Sims, which was a 2016 World Video Game Hall of Fame inductee.

And Ultima was one of the first role-playing games released for computers, beginning in 1981 and followed by eight sequels, though it hasn’t been seen since 1999. Created by Richard Garriott, himself a member of the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame, Ultima’s deep influence is still felt through one of video gaming’s core genres.

The Strong National Museum of Play is dedicated to curating and celebrating the history of toys, entertainment, and popular culture, headquartered in Rochester, New York. The World Video Games Hall of Fame opened in 2015; this is its 10th class of inductees.

Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good

Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York.

