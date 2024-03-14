Subscribe
Home World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems

World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems

World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems. A collection of classic video game boxes and cartridges, displayed against a dynamic blue background, representing the 2024 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.
World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems

The finalists of the 2024 World Video Game Hall of Fame have been announced, with classics such as Resident Evil, Asteroid, and Guitar Hero — making the cut.

Hosted by The Strong National Museum of Play, based in Rochester, New York, it is said to be the only collections-based museum in the world devoted solely to the study of play. The World Video Game Hall of Fame is an international hall of fame that exhibits video games at the venue.

The public will vote for their favorites on the World Video Game Hall of Fame website, and the three top games will be added to a ballot.

The final inductees will be revealed on Thursday, May 9.

Polygon cited Jon-Paul C. Dyson, the director of The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic Games, saying, “Even 10 years in, there’s no shortage of deserving contenders that have had enormous influence on pop culture or the game industry itself. These games span decades.

“Asteroids is an icon of the late 70s arcade. Myst showed the potential of CD-ROM technology in the 90s. Neopets became a staple of browser-based, free games as we entered the 2000s. And Guitar Hero, which is less than 20 years old, has already proven its staying power,” he added.

Who are the finalists of the World Video Game Hall of Fame?

This year’s competition finalists include games spanning across the decades, from Asteroids, released by Atari in 1979, to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, published by Activision in 1999.

It also includes the 1993 adventure video game Myst, the open-ended city-building franchise SimCity, as well as Pocket Neopets, which was a handheld electronic game.

According to Softonic, since the introduction of the series in 1996, the Resident Evil series has sold 150 million units as of 2023, making it Capcom’s best-selling franchise in terms of software sales.

While at the height of its popularity, a song featured in a Guitar Hero game could boost its downloads by as much as 843%.

Space trading game Elite introduced three major foundations of contemporary game development: the open-world format, wire-frame 3D graphics, and procedurally generated levels.

In March 2008, popular video game magazine Next Generation reportedly declared it the number one best game of the 1980s, calling it “the spiritual predecessor of everything from Wing Commander to the Grand Theft Auto series.”

Nintendo’s action-adventure franchise Metroid made the list, alongside the dating simulation series Tokimeki Memorial from fellow Japanese developer Konami.

The final two selected were Open World Fantasy role-playing experience, Ultima, and game-turned-film series You Don’t Know Jack.

Which games are in the Hall of Fame?

These games will join icons such as Pong, Super Mario Bros., and Legend of Zelda in the World.

Classic games, including DOOM, Pac-Man, Tetris, World of Warcraft, and more recently, The Last of Us, have already been inducted.

Featured image: The Strong National Museum of Play / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference. A highly detailed and futuristic AI chip, designed with advanced technology concepts.
Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference
Suswati Basu
Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris The Machine Age. An image of a character from "Stellaris: The Machine Age," featuring a blue-skinned, cybernetic individual with pointed ears and intense eyes, set against a backdrop of futuristic machinery.
Paradox Interactive unveils Stellaris: The Machine Age
Suswati Basu
World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems. A collection of classic video game boxes and cartridges, displayed against a dynamic blue background, representing the 2024 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame.
World Video Game Hall of Fame 2024 finalists include nostalgic gems
Suswati Basu
An image from Flight Simulator 2024
Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 – latest info from the dev stream, including ray-tracing news
Paul McNally
Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection faces criticism for bugs, glitches, and server issues
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference. A highly detailed and futuristic AI chip, designed with advanced technology concepts.
AI

Nvidia to tease new B100 chip at upcoming GTC conference
Suswati Basu37 mins

Nvidia is set to offer a peek at its new next-generation AI chip at the company's annual developer conference on Monday (March 18). Around 16,000 people are expected to attend...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.