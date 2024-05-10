Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Xbox president Sarah Bond says Bethesda studio closures were ‘extraordinarily hard’

Xbox president Sarah Bond says Bethesda studio closures were ‘extraordinarily hard’

Xbox logo on a dynamic background
TL:DR

  • Xbox president Sarah Bond partly blames rising costs for triple-A games for recent Bethesda studio closures.
  • Microsoft cut 1,900 gaming jobs in January; recent closures include Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin.
  • Bond emphasizes industry challenges and Xbox's commitment to diverse gaming experiences despite closures.

After the closure of three Bethesda-owned game studios and the absorption of another earlier this week, Xbox president Sarah Bond has partly blamed the rising cost of making “beautiful triple-A blockbuster games” as a factor in the decision.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Tech Summit, Bond was immediately questioned about the layoffs and studio shutdowns that have plagued Microsoft since early this year. The tech giant cut 1,900 jobs in its gaming department in January. This week’s closures include Tango Gameworks, developers of the award-winning Hi-Fi Rush, and Arkane Austin, who made classic immersive sims such as Prey and Dishonoured. Further reports indicate there could be more trouble ahead for Xbox with price rises planned for Game Pass.

“You know, the last year or so in video games, largely the industry’s been flat. And even in 2023, we saw just some tremendous releases, tremendously groundbreaking games. But still, the growth didn’t follow all of that. A lot of that’s related to our need to bring new players in and make gaming more accessible. But all of that has been happening at the same time that the cost associated with making these beautiful triple-A blockbuster games is going up, and the time it takes to make them is going up.

“And so, so much of our focus as Xbox is about how we do things to help the industry all up, while also ensuring that our brand, everything that we do, is there through this moment of transition.”

Why did Microsoft close Bethesda studios?

Bond was questioned specifically about the studio closures this week, as many people are seeking to understand the decision-making process.

“You know, it’s always extraordinarily hard when you have to make decisions like that,” Bond said. “I’ll go back to what I was saying about the industry. And when we looked at those fundamental trends, we feel a deep responsibility to ensure that the games we make, the devices we build, the services that we offer are there through moments, even when the industry isn’t growing and when you’re through a time of transition. And the news we announced earlier this week is an outcome of that, and our commitment to make sure that the business is healthy for the long term.

“But that said, our commitment to having our own studios and working with partners to have games large and small, we’re a platform where you can play GTA, but you can also play Palworld, where you can play Call of Duty and you can also play Pentiment, that doesn’t change. And frankly, our commitment to Bethesda and the role that it plays is part of Xbox and everything we do.”

Unsatisfied, the interviewer specifically mentioned Tango Gameworks and the unexpected success of Hi-Fi Rush, particularly in light of Matt Booty’s comments at a town hall meeting this week.

She responded, “You know, one of the things I really love about the games industry is it’s a creative art form. And it means that the situation and what successes for each game in the studio is also really unique.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all to it for us. And so we look at each studio, each game team, and we look at a whole variety of factors when we’re faced with making decisions and tradeoffs like that. But it all comes back to our long-term commitment to the games we create, the devices we build, the services, and ensuring that we’re setting ourselves up to be able to deliver on those promises.”

Judging by the comments on the YouTube video of the interview, consumers are not satisfied with that response. Many are saying that she dodges the question and fails to account for Microsoft’s actions.

People are already mad enough to nuke Phil Spencer (in Fallout 76), so Sarah Bond should build a wall around any virtual real estate she has, just to be on the safe side.

Featured image:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

The UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson appears in UFC 3, a video game, with a championship belt slung over his right shoulder
UFC fighter says EA Sports pays athletes by their popularity
Owen Good
A screenshot from classic marathon
Classic Marathon hits Steam and it’s totally free – you can play the forefather of Halo right now
Paul McNally
Key art from the video game Prey. The protagonist is in the foreground with a large and menacing alien entity behind him. The logo Prey is emblazoned across the middle
How to get Prey, Fallout 3, and Fallout New Vegas for less than $5
Ali Rees
Xbox logo on a dynamic background
Xbox president Sarah Bond says Bethesda studio closures were ‘extraordinarily hard’
Ali Rees
a mobile phone on a table with the microsoft logo shown on the screen
Microsoft readies launch of its own mobile app store
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson appears in UFC 3, a video game, with a championship belt slung over his right shoulder
Gaming

UFC fighter says EA Sports pays athletes by their popularity
Owen Good10 mins

Demetrious Johnson, a former mixed-martial arts champion who fought in the UFC, recently offered insight as to how that promotion’s stars are paid for the use of their likeness in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.