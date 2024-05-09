Reports suggest Xbox Game Pass is due for another price increase

Less than a year after prices were increased, Microsoft is reportedly set to introduce another hike to the cost of Xbox Game Pass.

According to The Verge, executives are weighing up some tough decisions, with Xbox said to be in “turmoil” against a backdrop of game studios shutting down and growing unease on the prospect of further cuts.

This sentiment was shared by Dinga Bakaba, head of Microsoft subsidiary studio Arkane Lyon, who was unequivocal on his feelings. His comments on X included:

“Don’t throw us into gold fever gambits, don’t use us as strawmen for miscalculations/blind spots, don’t make our work environments Darwinist jungles. You say we make you proud when we make a good game. Make us proud when times are tough. We know you can, we’ve seen it before.”

The mooted price increase is to apply to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, specifically.

At present, Ultimate costs $16.99 / £12.99 / AU$18.95 per month and combines Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass alongside some additional perks.

In July 2023, Microsoft pushed up the premium for all Xbox Game Pass tiers back in July 2023, bringing the base membership from $9.99/ £7.99 / AU$10.95 to $10.99 / £8.99 / AU$11.95 and Ultimate to the amounts stated above, from the monthly $14.99 / £10.99 / AU$15.95 price point.

How does Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass work?

Xbox Game Pass gives gamers a diverse game library accessible across Xbox consoles, PCs, and compatible devices.

Subscribers enjoy a constantly refreshed selection of AAA and indie titles, making it a versatile gaming solution. This subscription model has revolutionized the gaming industry, offering a cost-effective and flexible way for players to access a wide range of gaming experiences without needing to buy individual titles.

It’s not without drawbacks, however. The rotating library, which sees games removed or added sporadically, is not for everyone, and this lack of ownership may be a concern for those who prefer to have a permanent collection.

How will gamers react to the price increase?

As mentioned in the report, there is no confirmation of the increase to the Ultimate tier on Xbox Game Pass but if it transpires, it will not go down well with gamers.

With the story making waves online, existing customers aired their views on social media in disgruntlement at the latest noise from Microsoft.

If Microsoft wants Xbox and Game Pass to have a bigger user base they should introduce a tier that includes a console instead of shutting down studios and increasing the price.

I pay for two subs because there's no family plan, I'll be paying for none if the price goes up. — BOYD1981 (@BOYD1981) May 9, 2024

Another X user posted, “Xbox gonna go out of business if they keep embarrassing themselves and disregarding their fans. What a slap in the face.”

The future direction of Xbox is very unclear with the internal battles rumbling on at Microsoft.

