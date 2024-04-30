Languagesx
Xbox announces first batch of Game Pass titles for May 2024

Xbox announces first batch of Game Pass titles for May 2024

Screenshot from Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Microsoft has announced the first few titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in May of this year.

As well as the previously-announced arrival of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Microsoft has just updated the Xbox blog with the news that Have A Nice Death is now available to play for Xbox Game Pass subscribers via the cloud, on console, and on PC. \

In Have A Nice Death, the player is, well, Death — the Grim Reaper —  albeit frustrated by incompetent surbordinates. He through a series of platforming challenges to put them their place and get the soul-harvesting business back on schedule.

In the same post, Microsoft also revealed four games that will soon come to Game Pass in just a few short days at the beginning of May.

Promotional composite images of Xbox Game Pass titles for May 2024

What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in May?

From May 2, you’ll be able to play Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, enjoying intense combat sequences, customizable weapons and gear, and visiting grueling environments to survive Lara Croft’s first adventure.

Also coming soon are immersive first-person narrative game set in a rural mining village of Northern Canada, Kona II: Brume, on May 7, and Little Kitty, Big City on May 9, where you can explore an open-world playground as a curious kitten with a big personality, trying to find your way back home.

Last but not least for now on May 14, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also play Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the critically acclaimed and award-winning fairy-tale classic making its return to the Game Pass library.

What’s leaving Xbox Game Pass?

The following games are also leaving the Game Pass library, but there’s still time to play them if they’re on your wishlist. You can also save 20% off your purchase if you would like to keep them in your library:

  • Eastern Exorcist
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
  • Ghostlore
  • Just Cause 4 Reloaded
  • Norco
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance
  • Supraland Six Inches Under

Featured image: Crystal Dynamics via IGDB

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

