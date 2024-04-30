Xbox announces first batch of Game Pass titles for May 2024

Microsoft has announced the first few titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in May of this year.

As well as the previously-announced arrival of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Microsoft has just updated the Xbox blog with the news that Have A Nice Death is now available to play for Xbox Game Pass subscribers via the cloud, on console, and on PC. \

In Have A Nice Death, the player is, well, Death — the Grim Reaper — albeit frustrated by incompetent surbordinates. He through a series of platforming challenges to put them their place and get the soul-harvesting business back on schedule.

In the same post, Microsoft also revealed four games that will soon come to Game Pass in just a few short days at the beginning of May.

What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in May?

From May 2, you’ll be able to play Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, enjoying intense combat sequences, customizable weapons and gear, and visiting grueling environments to survive Lara Croft’s first adventure.

Also coming soon are immersive first-person narrative game set in a rural mining village of Northern Canada, Kona II: Brume, on May 7, and Little Kitty, Big City on May 9, where you can explore an open-world playground as a curious kitten with a big personality, trying to find your way back home.

Last but not least for now on May 14, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also play Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the critically acclaimed and award-winning fairy-tale classic making its return to the Game Pass library.

What’s leaving Xbox Game Pass?

The following games are also leaving the Game Pass library, but there’s still time to play them if they’re on your wishlist. You can also save 20% off your purchase if you would like to keep them in your library:

Eastern Exorcist

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

Ghostlore

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Norco

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Supraland Six Inches Under

Featured image: Crystal Dynamics via IGDB