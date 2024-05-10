Languagesx
Gray Zone Warfare: How to increase your storage size

Gray Zone Warfare: How to increase your storage size

Gray Zone Warfare has limited storage size options

It’s really quite annoying when games gatekeep your storage size. Lots of games do it and it’s a real pain, especially in games where there is lots to collect for various quests and missions. Gray Zone Warfare, while being a lot of fun is suffering a little from the problem It is still in Early Access so there is a chance to put things right in the future, but for now, how do you increase your storage options, and can you even increase them in the first place.

Can you increase your storage size?

Yes, this is really annoying. You can increase your storage but the only way to do it is by purchasing one of the more expensive editions of the game that come with a bigger storage locker as one of the perks.

And there we were, thinking when you bought the more expensive versions of games you just got a few silly cosmetics – no Gray Zone Warfare actually makes the game less playable the less you pay. I would have liked to have been able to argue against that personally in a design meeting, but what do I know?

Here are the different size locks depending on the version of the game you buy:

  • Standard Edition – 10×25
  • Tactical Edition – 10×35
  • Elite Edition – 10×45
  • Supporter Edition – 10×60

There has been talk in the form of a post on X that locker size will come after the game leaves Early Access meaning the extra you spent while playtesting the game for the devs will then not have that bonus.

We can’t really see any reason locker size needs to be locked behind a paywall on a technical level, but the bad news is that short of ponying up some extra cash, you are going to have to wait it out to see what the future brings.

