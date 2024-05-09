Languagesx
Fallout 76's Skyline Valley update expands the map, arrives in June

Fallout 76’s Skyline Valley update expands the map, arrives in June

The overseer of Vault 63 in Fallout 76's Skyline Valley update is an electrified ghoul. Players can explore the new vault, discovering enemies as well as allies

Fallout 76’s next update, Skyline Valley, is coming in June and will deliver a large map update, a new Vault, and a new type of enemy to confront.

It’s a lot to take in, even for a three-minute video posted to X, but basically, Fallout 76’s map is going to expand east into Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, where players will encounter Vault 63, which is entirely occupied and run by Ghouls.

For those not in the know, ghouls are humans (or their descendants) who survived the radioactive hazards of the story’s original nuclear apocalypse, but mutated into a rather grim state. In Fallout 76: Skyline Valley, Vault 63’s dwellers are actually electrified ghouls called the Lost. Some can be friends, some can be foes. In the Amazon TV series, Walton Goggins is a main character named Cooper Howard who is a ghoul.

Thursday’s announcement mentioned that Fallout 76 would continue rolling out content for all players “regardless of level” which seems to acknowledge the interest in the game since the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout TV series on April 10.

The TV show is credited with surge in player count for Fallout 76 and Fallout 4, and even blamed for causing traffic problems at the popular mod site NexusMods.

tags
The overseer of Vault 63 in Fallout 76's Skyline Valley update is an electrified ghoul. Players can explore the new vault, discovering enemies as well as allies
Fallout 76's Skyline Valley update expands the map, arrives in June
Fallout 76’s next update, Skyline Valley, is coming in June and will deliver a large map update, a new Vault, and a new type of enemy to confront. It’s a...

