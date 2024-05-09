Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Neuralink’s first in-human brain implant has faced mechanical issues

Neuralink’s first in-human brain implant has faced mechanical issues

Neuralink's first in-human brain implant has faced mechanical issues. AI depiction of a chip implanted into a brain
Neuralink did not mention how many threads retracted
TL:DR

  • Neuralink's implant in initial human patient faces issues.
  • Some threads retracted, reducing data capture.
  • Company adjusts recording algorithm and user interface.

Neuralink experienced an issue with its implant in its initial human patient, Noland Arbaugh, which reduced the amount of data captured from his brain, according to a company update.

Elon Musk’s startup reported that some data was lost due to a number of the implant’s threads that had been placed in Arbaugh’s brain coming out. The company didn’t disclose the reason why some threads retracted unexpectedly.

However, in a blog post posted on Wednesday (May 8), the neurotechnology firm stated: “In the weeks following the surgery, a number of threads retracted from the brain, resulting in a net decrease in the number of effective electrodes. This led to a reduction in BPS (bits-per-second).”

This resulted in a reduced number of functioning electrodes, limiting the company’s ability to assess the implant’s speed and accuracy. Neuralink did not mention how many threads retracted from the tissue. The company said that in response to the change, “we modified the recording algorithm to be more sensitive to neural population signals, improved the techniques to translate these signals into cursor movements, and enhanced the user interface.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, which initially reported the issue, Neuralink reportedly debated removing the implant, but the problem has not posed a direct risk to Arbaugh’s safety.

How do Neuralink chips work?

The implant’s electrode “threads” are inserted into the brain’s hand area, allowing patients to potentially control computer cursors and robotic limbs just by thinking about moving their paralyzed limbs. The current N1 Implant is a brain-computer interface (BCI) designed to monitor brain activity. It has 1,024 electrodes on 64 thin, flexible leads called “threads,” each thinner than a human hair. These threads can be individually placed in the brain.

Earlier this year, the company said Arbaugh had made a good recovery and could already use the chip to move a computer mouse, a video has now been released by Neuralink proving this. The nine-minute clip shows Arbaugh moving a computer mouse across a screen using only his thoughts, enabling him to play chess and turn off the laptop’s music.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Neuralink's first in-human brain implant has faced mechanical issues. AI depiction of a chip implanted into a brain
Neuralink’s first in-human brain implant has faced mechanical issues
Suswati Basu
U.S. plans AI export controls amid China and Russia tech advances. The image depicts a montage symbolizing U.S. technological and trade measures against China, incorporating elements such as the U.S. and Chinese flags, digital circuitry, and modes of transport like planes, trucks, and trains. This illustrates the geopolitical tensions and strategic controls in the realms of technology and exports.
U.S. plans AI export controls amid China and Russia tech advances
Suswati Basu
The best four free AI writing apps you should try. This image depicts a futuristic scene where a humanoid robot with a sleek, metallic design is programming on two laptops simultaneously. The robot is equipped with visual sensors on its head, resembling high-tech goggles, and is using its articulated robotic hands to type and interact with the screens. The backdrop features a digital, circuit-like pattern, enhancing the technological theme of the image. This setting conveys the integration of advanced robotics and artificial intelligence in performing complex tasks.
The four best AI writing apps worth a try
Suswati Basu
The playfield of Stern's John Wick Pinball
It’s you versus machine as Stern unveils the world’s first AI pinball machine
Paul McNally
A digital illustration of ChatGPT as a futuristic librarian in a vast digital library. The friendly robot is interacting with a holographic interface, where search results and web pages float in mid-air. The library is filled with glowing books and various screens displaying text, images, and diagrams. The background subtly incorporates OpenAI's branding with their logo or color scheme, enhancing the futuristic and informative atmosphere.
OpenAI gears up to compete with Google as ChatGPT learns to search the web
Maxwell Nelson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a phone with the TikTOk logo on screen and 'AI detected' label displayed, 3d render
Technology

TikTok will begin to label AI-generated content
Graeme Hanna29 seconds

TikTok will automatically label content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) from other sources as part of a move to increase clarity and understanding around AI. In what is said to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.