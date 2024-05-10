Languagesx
Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond details – everything you need to know

Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots warbond

Helldivers 2 is still going strong despite a few dodgy days around the whole PSN sign-up farce of last week. Keen to get all that behind them and celebrate a victory for the common Helldiver we have a new Warbond battle pass – Polar Patriots, which is just snowy enough to give our Helldivers a makeover that looks enough like Stormtroopers on the planet Hoth and that has to be cool. Let’s have a look at what it costs, what’s included and whether you should go for it. If you want to check out the other Warbonds and learn how they work, you can see our full background here.

Polar Patriots Warbond

The warbind is now available to purchase at a price of 1,000 Super Credits which equates to $9.99 / £7.99 in your Earth money. It can be purchased in-game via your favorite online storefront such as the PlayStation Store or Steam

All new items in Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots

18 new goodies are available as you play through the Warbond, we will look at them all in greater detail shortly but here’s a handy list so you can check them off as you get them.

  1. AR-61 Tenderizer
  2. Call the Helldivers
  3. CW-22 Kodiak
  4. CW-36 Winter Warrior
  5. CW-4 Arctic Ranger
  Dissident's Nightmare
  7. Dissident’s Nightmare
  8. Distribute Ballots
  9. G-13 Incendiary Impact
  10. Mime Instrumentation
  11. Motivational Shocks
  Order of the Venerated Ballot
  13. Order of the Venerated Ballot
  14. P-113 Verdict
  Pinions of Everlasting Glory
  16. Pinions of Everlasting Glory
  17. PLAS-101 Purifier
  18. SMG-72 Pummeler

Polar Patriots Weapon Stats

Four new weapons can be yours, here’s a look at their stats:

AR-61 Tenderizer
Damage: 60
Capacity: 35
Recoil: 10
Fire Rate: 600
Light Armor Penetrating

SMG-72 Pummeler
Damage: 65
Capacity: 45
Recoil: 10
Fire Rate: 45
Light Armor Penetrating
One Handed

G-13 Incendiary Impact
Damage: 150
Penetration: 3
Outer Radius: 7
Fuse Time: 0.0 seconds

PLAS-101 Purifier
Damage: 250
Capacity: 15
Recoil: 20
Fire Rate: 250
Medium Armor Penetrating

Polar Patriots Armor Stats

Now let’s check out the new armor.

SW-36 Winter Warrior
Armor Rating: 150
Speed: 450
Stamina Regen 50

Serve-Assisted: Increases throwing range by 30%

CW-22 Kodiak
Armor Rating: 150
Speed: 450
Stamina Regen 50

Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage

CW-4 Arctic Ranger
Armor Rating: 50
Speed: 550
Stamina Regen 125

Reduces range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%

Other items

Besides the other cosmetics included in the Warbond there are also some new arctic-themed items in the premium store you may want to check out.

