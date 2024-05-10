Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots Warbond details – everything you need to know

Helldivers 2 is still going strong despite a few dodgy days around the whole PSN sign-up farce of last week. Keen to get all that behind them and celebrate a victory for the common Helldiver we have a new Warbond battle pass – Polar Patriots, which is just snowy enough to give our Helldivers a makeover that looks enough like Stormtroopers on the planet Hoth and that has to be cool. Let’s have a look at what it costs, what’s included and whether you should go for it. If you want to check out the other Warbonds and learn how they work, you can see our full background here.

Polar Patriots Warbond

The warbind is now available to purchase at a price of 1,000 Super Credits which equates to $9.99 / £7.99 in your Earth money. It can be purchased in-game via your favorite online storefront such as the PlayStation Store or Steam

All new items in Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots

18 new goodies are available as you play through the Warbond, we will look at them all in greater detail shortly but here’s a handy list so you can check them off as you get them.

AR-61 Tenderizer Call the Helldivers CW-22 Kodiak CW-36 Winter Warrior CW-4 Arctic Ranger Dissident’s Nightmare Dissident’s Nightmare Distribute Ballots G-13 Incendiary Impact Mime Instrumentation Motivational Shocks Order of the Venerated Ballot Order of the Venerated Ballot P-113 Verdict Pinions of Everlasting Glory Pinions of Everlasting Glory PLAS-101 Purifier SMG-72 Pummeler

Polar Patriots Weapon Stats

Four new weapons can be yours, here’s a look at their stats:

AR-61 Tenderizer

Damage: 60

Capacity: 35

Recoil: 10

Fire Rate: 600

Light Armor Penetrating

SMG-72 Pummeler

Damage: 65

Capacity: 45

Recoil: 10

Fire Rate: 45

Light Armor Penetrating

One Handed

G-13 Incendiary Impact

Damage: 150

Penetration: 3

Outer Radius: 7

Fuse Time: 0.0 seconds

PLAS-101 Purifier

Damage: 250

Capacity: 15

Recoil: 20

Fire Rate: 250

Medium Armor Penetrating

Polar Patriots Armor Stats

Now let’s check out the new armor.

SW-36 Winter Warrior

Armor Rating: 150

Speed: 450

Stamina Regen 50

Serve-Assisted: Increases throwing range by 30%

CW-22 Kodiak

Armor Rating: 150

Speed: 450

Stamina Regen 50

Provides 50% resistance to explosive damage

CW-4 Arctic Ranger

Armor Rating: 50

Speed: 550

Stamina Regen 125

Reduces range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%

Other items

Besides the other cosmetics included in the Warbond there are also some new arctic-themed items in the premium store you may want to check out.