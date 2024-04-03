How to buy the Warbond Battle Pass in Helldivers 2 and is it worth it?

Helldivers 2 has been remarkably successful and captured that Starship Troopers imagination of gamers while remaining seemingly able to avoid some of the toxicity of other online co-op games.

Like all of these types of games, although this differs from some by not being a free game, there is a Battle Pass system that rewards your actions with pretty cosmetics and new weapons. Think Call of Duty / Warhammer 40k Darktide.

Where Helldrivers 2, which recently got a new patch changing things up a bit, differs from pretty much all of the other games with Battle Passes however is it is not an egregious cash grab, and you can pretty much earn everything the game has to offer by just playing it. More of that later. First let’s look at the different Battle Passes, which are called Warbonds here, to see what’s going on.

Helldivers 2 Warbonds

Helldivers 2 currently has three Warbonds, assumingly this will change over time as people complete them but for now, we get the free tier and two Premium Tiers which cost 1,000 each of the in-game currency, Super Credits

The free Warbond is called Helldivers Mobilize!, while the Premium tiers are Steeled Veterans and Cutting Edge. These two Warbonds contain different weapons and cosmetics from the free tier, and despite a few people saying the Premium weapons are better and therefore you can accuse Helldivers 2 of being Pay-to-Win, we don’t really agree with that as the weapons in the free tier are pretty similar in stats, and Helldivers 2 is a Player v Environment (PvE) game anyway so better guns give you no advantage over other players.

The way the Warbonds work is that as you play you are awarded medals which you can then spend in the Warbond of your choosing. The free tier has 10 pages of goodies but you have to ‘spend’ a set number of medals before you get access to the next page – you can’t just go to Page 10 and hoover up the best stuff at the start. There are a lot of games you are going to need to play before you get that far.

The Premium tier Warbonds have fewer pages but arguably cooler-looking gear.

Should you buy the Helldivers 2 battle pass?

This is where kudos needs to go to the devs and publishers here because, yes there is a battle pass and yes you can buy it, but you probably don’t need to. Super Credits are generously awarded as you play through the free tier so, as long as you don’t spend them on other things (there is a cosmetics shop as well), you will probably soon get the 1,000 Super Credits you need to unlock a Premium Battle Pass, which then gives you access to more free Super Credits so you can eventually unlock the third one.

So why purchase a Warbond? Well obviously time is one reason if you want access to the other gear but aren’t able to put in hour after hour, and also to support the devs. Now anybody who knows me and reads my articles will know I am not a fan, to say the least, of the corporate gaming world who just rip off players, but when a company does good things they should be backed and supported by us, if only to encourage them to continue doing it. Battle Pass money will go directly into future development which can only be a good thing.

How to buy a Helldivers 2 Warbond

There seem to be a lot of people out there confused as to how to actually purchase a Premium Tier Warbond which is weird because it is so obvious. However, what is also weird is I also struggled to work out at first how to do it, even though it is so obvious. So this section is for those of you, like me, who missed the giant Buy Premium Warbond button in the bottom right of the screen when you are on one of them.

It’s so strange, these days I can’t not see it, but judging from threads on Reddit and the volume of searches of the subject, for some UI-related reason, a lot of us are missing the button. Anyway. Click on a Warbond and a button appears in the bottom right corner. You can swear all you want that it has never been there before, but it has. Told you it was weird.