How to get Prey, Fallout 3, and Fallout New Vegas for less than $5

Key art from the video game Prey. The protagonist is in the foreground with a large and menacing alien entity behind him. The logo Prey is emblazoned across the middle
TL:DR

  • Get Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, and Prey for $4.99 in Fanatical's "build your own bundle" deal.
  • Bargain includes Steam keys for three games from a selection of 19; Mortal Shell among the options.
  • Prey, Arkane Austin's sci-fi immersive sim, offers deep gameplay and missed opportunities, now a steal at this price.

If you’re eager to jump on the Fallout bandwagon with the rest of the world, this is the bargain for you – get yourself Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas plus throw in Prey for $4.99.

Fanatical, the digital games storefront, currently has a “build your own bundle” PC deal where you can choose three games from a selection of 19 (there are options for five or seven games too, for even greater savings), and grab a Steam key for less than two dollars each. Not bad for a franchise that drew in nearly five million players since the success of the TV show.

It’s entirely possible that you are planning to grab Fallout 3 for free as part of Amazon Prime’s freebies later in the month, but fear not – there are some other great games you could fill out the bundle with. Mortal Shell is a well-received Souls-like, perfect for anyone who loves a challenge.

As much as I am sure you all know why you should be jumping on the chance to get Fallout 3 and New Vegas for a pittance, let me tell you a little bit about Prey.

Arkane Austin’s underappreciated classic, Prey

Releasing shortly after Arkane’s success with Dishonoured 2, Prey is their sci-fi immersive sim set on a beleaguered space station, Talos 1, and it is criminally underplayed. With a Metacritic score of 81, this game never took off like it should have. Now is the perfect opportunity to pick it up for cheap and right that wrong.

It’s a first-person shooter stealth ’em up that introduces alien powers and incredibly tense moments across the board, paired with an intense environment and excellent performances from all the actors. There are many ways to tackle (or indeed to mess up) the missions and it really lives up to the “choose your own path” style they perfected with the Dishonoured series.

It is a true tragedy that Microsoft closed the doors of Arkane Austin because it means we’ll never see a follow-up to this exceptional game (or the Dishonoured games, which equally deserve your time and attention). Things are tough in the gaming industry at the moment – you deserve a little treat. And believe me, Fallout 3, New Vegas, and Prey are actually pretty big treats.

The bundle is available “until stocks last” so don’t delay!

Featured image credit: Arkane/Bethesda

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK.

