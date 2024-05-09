How to get Fallout 3 for free on PC

We’re as surprised as the rest of you that 2024 is the year of Fallout. Since the launch of the Amazon Prime TV show, the game series has seen a massive resurgence, which you can be part of by grabbing a copy of Fallout 3 (plus all its expansions) for free.

Starting now and continuing until October 10, anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to play the third mainline Fallout game, in its Game of the Year mode featuring all its expansions, for free through Amazon Prime.

When claiming the game, players will be given a code to redeem on GOG.com, which means the game will be theirs to enjoy forever, even if they subsequently cancel their Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Last month, Amazon Prime offered full access to Fallout 76 plus all its additional content.

In Fallout 3, players can take charge of the Lone Wanderer, exploring the post-apocalyptic world of the Capital Wasteland. The main quest sees you chasing your dad who is on a water purification mission, but the true joy of Fallout is in the side quests.

What other games are free on Prime Gaming in May?

As well as the post-apocalyptic classic, gamers can get their hands on multiple other games for free through Amazon Prime throughout May.

May 2 – Tomb Raider Game of the Year (receive a GOG code): action adventure

May 2 – Lego Star Wars 3 The Clone Wars (receive a GOG code): action platformer

May 9 – Dark City: International Intrigue (play in the Amazon Games app): hidden object puzzle

May 9 – Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition (receive a GOG code): RPG

May 9 – Nine Witchyes: Family Disruption (play in the Amazon Games app): action puzzle

May 9 – Electrician Simulator (Epic Games Store): simulation

May 16 – 100 Doors Games: Escape from School (Legacy Games Code) hidden object puzzle

May 16 – The Forgotten City (Amazon Games App): mystery adventure

May 23 – Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past (Amazon Games App): fantasy adventure

Featured image credit: Bethesda