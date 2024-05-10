Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk’s X takeover and why he was right about free speech

Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk’s X takeover and why he was right about free speech

Black and white headshot of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on a pastel blue background. The old Twitter logo and a large X are to his left.
TL:DR

  • Jack Dorsey supports Elon Musk's X decisions, emphasizing a shift from brand advertising to subscriptions.
  • Embracing freedom of speech, X is taking a new online direction, shedding its existing revenue model.
  • Government influence, AI, and Bitcoin's future were also discussed in the informative interview.

Jack Dorsey has insisted the course of action taken by Elon Musk on X has been necessary in the pursuit of free speech.

In a wide-ranging interview with Pirate Wires, the man who co-founded Twitter backed Musk’s decision to abandon high-profile advertisers and make drastic cuts to the staff headcount.

Dorsey shares the vision of the Tesla and SpaceX owner to deliver a citadel of freedom online but to achieve this, it had to shed its existing revenue model. With a new focus on subscribers instead of mainstream, corporate advertising, X has had to take a step back to take a new direction. We are currently seeing this new path in real time.

Brand advertising was Twitter’s main income stream, a “core, critical sin” that reduced the app’s moderation to corporate influence which was effectively financing the social media platform, according to Dorsey.

“And when you’re entirely dependent on that, if a brand like P&G or Unilever doesn’t like what’s happening on the platform, and they threaten to pull the budget, which accounts for like 20% of your revenue? You have no choice,” he added. 

Jack Dorsey on Twitter’s new direction

When Musk later rebranded Twitter as X in 2023, he went on the offensive against advertisers after they balked at his apparent endorsement of an anti-semitic post on the platform. He blasted companies such as Disney and IBM, calling them the “greatest oppressors of free speech” and telling them in no uncertain terms, where to go.

This was the beginning of a new approach for X, and Dorsey understands why it was required.

“You have to build up a lot more than advertising to make that model work. You have to build subscriptions, which Elon is doing. You have to build commerce,” he explained.

“Twitter was a $5 billion a year business. I don’t know what it is now, but it’s obviously nowhere near that, right?”

“These are choices that can be made, but it doesn’t mean that it’s going to be the same level of business for quite some time, until you figure out a completely different model around it,” Dorsey added. 

The 47-year-old internet entrepreneur also touched on his decision to walk away from the board of Bluesky, lamenting that it ended up “literally repeating all the mistakes we made at Twitter.”

Dorsey also spoke about government influence on the internet, artificial intelligence and the prospect of the price of Bitcoin exceeding $1 million by 2023, in what is a very informative, engaging interview and a great insight into the thinking of this influential individual.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Black and white headshot of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on a pastel blue background. The old Twitter logo and a large X are to his left.
Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk’s X takeover and why he was right about free speech
Graeme Hanna
a still from Apple's advert 'Crush'. It shows a lot of creative items being crushed by a giant crushing machine.
Apple cancels planned TV spot for contentious ‘Crush’ ad
Ali Rees
The four best all-purpose AI virtual assistants. The image depicts a futuristic scene with a central robot figure illuminated in a holographic style, surrounded by floating logos of the top AI virtual assistant providers: Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon. The setting has a high-tech, cyberpunk aesthetic with a vibrant backdrop of an urban digital landscape.
The four best all-purpose AI virtual assistants
Suswati Basu
Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery are launching a new bundle streaming service, comprised of Disney+, Hulu, and Max content
Disney joins forces with Warner Bros Discovery to launch new bundle offering
Graeme Hanna
What If...An Immersive Story from Disney Plus will feature MCU characters The Watcher and Wong in a virtual reality setting
A new Marvel ‘What If…?’ experience is coming to Apple’s Vision Pro
Sam Shedden

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Australia Online Casinos
Casino

Best Online Casinos Australia for Real Money in 2024
Wendy Prinsloo5 mins

The best real-money online casinos in Australia offer the latest games and promotions for players from Sydney to Perth. Play Australian casino games for free or hit the newest pokies...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.