Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Classic Marathon hits Steam and it’s totally free – you can play the forefather of Halo right now

Classic Marathon hits Steam and it’s totally free – you can play the forefather of Halo right now

A screenshot from classic marathon

Now here’s a real blast from the past. Back in the mid-90s, a little-known company called Bungie released Marathon for the Apple Macintosh. To all intents and purposes it was a clone of Doom for the Mac, but it was so much more when you look back over history.

In a series that went on to span three games that, unsurprisingly, went on to become known as the Marathon Trilogy, you could argue that it is one of the most important games, well ever. Bungie as we know went on to develop and make a huge success out of Destiny and Halo so you would be well within your rights to suggest that Marathon is the great-grandfather of those modern-day classics.

You have probably not played Marathon though but you can change all that right now as Bungie has just posted on X that Classic Marathon is on Steam with Marathon 2, and Marathon Infinity to follow. And the best bit? They are all totally free to claim and own.

It’s been made possible by the Aleph Developers who took the code Bungie made open source in 1999, followed by the assets for the game that was released in 2005, and have worked tirelessly to create an enhanced engine to play the game in.

The post on the Bungie account read: “Today, we’re thrilled to announce that the Aleph One community is bringing the original 1994-1996 Marathon Trilogy to Steam starting with Marathon 1.

Thank you to the Marathon community for your support over the years. We couldn’t do it without you.”

So if you were looking for something to play this weekend that you weren’t expecting, go and get Classic Marathon installed right now.

What is Marathon?

Alien forces have boarded the colony ship UESC Marathon in the Tau Ceti system, in orbit around humanity’s first interstellar colony. The situation is dire, and as a security officer assigned to the Marathon, your duty is to defend the ship and its crew from the alien threat.

This classic 1994 Bungie™ FPS had a foundational influence on the genre and is now maintained by the fan community. Experience authentic gameplay using the original data files, with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation, just in case the original is too authentic.

Classic Marathon is powered by the Aleph One engine, which is available under the terms of the GNU General Public License (GPL) Version 3.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

The UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson appears in UFC 3, a video game, with a championship belt slung over his right shoulder
UFC fighter says EA Sports pays athletes by their popularity
Owen Good
A screenshot from classic marathon
Classic Marathon hits Steam and it’s totally free – you can play the forefather of Halo right now
Paul McNally
Key art from the video game Prey. The protagonist is in the foreground with a large and menacing alien entity behind him. The logo Prey is emblazoned across the middle
How to get Prey, Fallout 3, and Fallout New Vegas for less than $5
Ali Rees
Xbox logo on a dynamic background
Xbox president Sarah Bond says Bethesda studio closures were ‘extraordinarily hard’
Ali Rees
a mobile phone on a table with the microsoft logo shown on the screen
Microsoft readies launch of its own mobile app store
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A Russian citizen holding their passport in one hand and a smartphone displaying the Russia2024 app in the other, with a backdrop of the Kremlin and a large, looming shadow of Vladimir Putin cast over the scene.
Cryptocurrency

Russian opposition voices dissent with blockchain vote
Radek Zielinski22 mins

In the wake of Vladimir Putin's landslide victory in Russia's recent presidential election, which many have labeled as preordained and lacking legitimacy, exiled opposition leader Mark Feygin is spearheading an...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.