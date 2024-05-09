Languagesx
Destiny's Into the Light Update gives players three new maps

Destiny’s Into the Light Update gives players three new maps

Key art from Destiny 2 featuring several Guardians in battle formation. The Destiny 2 logo is splashed across them.
Three new PVP maps for Destiny 2 have been launched.
tl;dr

  • Destiny 2’s Into the Light update has given players three more maps for the Crucible mode.
  • Fans have reacted positively to the new content; Bungie credits their feedback with making them a success
  • Into the Light is the last free update before the final premium expansion, The Final Shape, arrives in June.

Bungie has launched three new PvP Crucible maps for Destiny 2 as part of the Into the Light update, a free content offering that began in April. The maps are currently available to play as part of a 3v3 playlist called New Territory.

In their April developer livestream, Bungie mentioned that they engaged with fans and community members to consult on map design. This approach seems to have worked because the initial response to the new maps has been positive.

“The 3 new PvP maps are significantly more enjoyable than most maps,” said one Reddit user. “The new PVP maps is the most fun I’ve had in Destiny 2 PVP in like 2 years,” said a poster on X.

Eventide Labs

Image credit: Bungie

Taking place in a deserted research outpost on Europa which has been co-opted as a refueling statin by Eramis, Eventide Labs is the first new map. Contest the Servitor area in this close-quarters focused map with cramped rooms and few vantage points for ranged sniping.

Cirrus Plaza

Image credit: Bungie

Cirrus Plaza is a shopping and entertainment center on Neomuna in Neptune. Battle to take charge of the Heavy ammo crate in the Atrium and make sure your back is covered or risk danger with long lines of sight in this open, spacious map.

Dissonance

Image credit: Bungie

Dissonance is a terraformed Pyramid ship, making a unique setting for a skirmish. Built for heavy head-to-head fights over the Heavy ammo, you can’t get too distracted by the unsettling environment – the enemy could be just around any corner.

The next large update to Destiny 2 is The Final Shape, a premium expansion that will arrive in June, following some earlier delays.

The full patch notes from the 7.3.6.4 update include several tweaks and bug fixes.

CRUCIBLE

  • Maps – Three new maps have been added to the Crucible: Eventide Labs, Dissonance, and Cirrus Plaza. These new maps will be available on a separate 3v3 playlist called New Territory.
  • Competitive – Special ammo bricks will now exclusively drop from Primary weapon final blows, regardless of whether the player who was defeated had Special ammo.
  • Defeating a player who has Special ammo through any means other than a Primary ammo weapon will not spawn a Special ammo brick, though the defeated player will still lose their Special ammo.
  • Fixed an issue where players could be blocked from spawning on Burnout in the Competitive playlist.

THE PANTHEON

  • Fixed an issue where players would be unable to complete a full run if entering from a saved checkpoint.
  • Fixed an issue where Adept weapon loot from the first Platinum clear did not have the correct perks available and selected.

ONSLAUGHT

  • Fixed an issue where the Extinguish modifier on Heatwaves would end runs if the entire party died.

  • Fixed an issue where players were not teleported to the correct ADU location after the mechanical and boss phases.

  • Fixed an issue where killing the boss too quickly could prevent further Onslaught progress.

Featured image credit: Bungie

