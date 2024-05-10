Nextworld Universe: Roblox and Netflix team up to create digital theme park

Netflix and Roblox have announced that they will be collaborating on a digital theme park called ‘Nextworld Universe’, where players can access exclusive experiences themed around some of Netflix’s most popular shows.

“Once you enter Nextworld, which is your central hub in the Netflix universe, you can dive deeper into the series and films you love,” said Netflix in an announcement. These series include hit shows like Stranger Things, One Piece, Cobra Kai, and movies like Rebel Moon, with more planned for the future.

“Think: A digital theme park full of characters, easter eggs, and games,” continues the release. As well as exploring digital worlds, players will be able to dive into immersive games, including Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins High, One Piece: East Blue Brawls, and Rebel Moon: Outskirts Battles.

Characters from the games will also act as NPC (non-playable characters) area guardians, even helping guide players through quests on some occasions. These will include Dustin from Stranger Things, Luffy from One Piece, and Jimmy from Rebel Moon.

There will also be other competitive minigames, such as a take on Netflix’s popular Is It Cake? where players will try and determine if something is cake or not. There will also be a Cobra Kai Karate game. These minigames will have leaderboards so players can compete for high scores.

There will also be collectibles, wearables, and cosmetic items, plus players will have a private area called a Fan Pod to decorate and share with their friends. Players can also get their hands on free User-Generated Content.

When does Nextworld Universe launch?

The digital theme park will launch in ‘early access’ on May 9, though Netflix has not stated what this means and how it’s different from a full launch.

They have also teased future events and exclusive content, with the Jurassic World: Chaos Theory exclusive premiere and limited-time event launching in the theme park on May 17.

It seems likely that Roblox is hoping that this massive new content drop with plenty to keep players engaged will distract people from their annoyance at in-game video billboards that were added last month.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Roblox