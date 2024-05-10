Languagesx
GTA 6 fans go wild over a webpage that doesn't exist anymore

two protagonists from grand theft auto 6 sit on the bonnet of a car which has bullet holes in the side. in the background is a pink and orange landscape of a warm city at sunset. there are palm trees. at the top it says grand theft auto and at the bottom it says VI coming 2025. the rockstar logo is in the bottom right corner.

To say people are excited for the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 might be the understatement of the year, so it’s no surprise that a new webpage that popped up then disappeared on Rockstar Games’ website has sent people into a feral frenzy.

Earlier this week (May 8), the Grand Theft Auto 6 Reddit community spotted a new placeholder page on Rockstar Games’ website relating to the upcoming sequel. This led to a flurry of analysis and speculation

BREAKING: Placeholder link for the GTA 6 cover art along with placeholder screenshot links have been found today on the Rockstar website!
byu/ProudBoiiiiLol inGTA6

The screenshots codes from this morning are on the GTA 6 page in the screen part
byu/Mullazade inGTA6

There has also been a post on X with over 45,000 views that says “Rockstar’s website has been updated to reference 4 screenshots & a cover art link related to GTA 6. Coupled with the new “Screens” section on the GTA 6 site, it’s all but confirmed Rockstar is close to releasing a new batch of info 👀”

The user GTA 6 Countdown followed up when Rockstar seemingly removed the pages. “Update: the new page (https://rockstargames.com/game/vi) was just taken down, but the code with placeholders remains in the database that was made public yesterday. Additionally, there are mentions of digital purchases (pre-orders). R* was likely preparing the website and didn’t intend to make the page public yet, so they had to hide it for now, and there’s still a good chance for announcement before Take-Two’s conference call on May 16th.”

When will Grand Theft Auto 6 be released?

We currently don’t have a specific release date. The GTA 6 trailer, which became YouTube’s most-viewed trailer launch with over 93 million views in 24 hours, teased a 2025 release, which is a huge window. We could be waiting months or over a year for the game.

However, Take-Two Interactive’s chief financial officer Lainie Goldstein mentioned that the company was anticipating a “significant inflection point […] that will culminate in us delivering new record levels of operating performance next year and beyond.” in the 2025 fiscal year, which runs from April to April, suggesting that we’ll be waiting until at least next summer for the game since the release of the most hotly anticipated sequel of all time could certainly be called an “inflection point” fiscally.

Featured Image credit: Rockstar Games









