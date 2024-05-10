Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Russian opposition voices dissent with blockchain vote

Russian opposition voices dissent with blockchain vote

A Russian citizen holding their passport in one hand and a smartphone displaying the Russia2024 app in the other, with a backdrop of the Kremlin and a large, looming shadow of Vladimir Putin cast over the scene.
tl;dr

  • Exiled opposition leader Mark Feygin initiates blockchain-based protest vote against Putin's contested presidency.
  • Russia2024 app, powered by Rarimo's Freedom Tool, facilitates anonymous voting for Russian passport holders.
  • Lasha Antadze emphasizes decentralized nature of the voting system amid concerns over Russia's war against Ukraine.

In the wake of Vladimir Putin’s landslide victory in Russia’s recent presidential election, which many have labeled as preordained and lacking legitimacy, exiled opposition leader Mark Feygin is spearheading an initiative to enable Russians to anonymously register a “protest vote” against Putin using blockchain technology.

The referendum organized by locally wanted man Feygin, while lacking legal authority in Russia, aims to bolster efforts to challenge Putin’s presidency and provide Russians with a means to express dissent in a country where the consequences of opposition can be severe. This is especially pertinent following the recent death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny while imprisoned in an Arctic penal colony.

The vote will be conducted using the Russia2024 app, powered by Rarimo’s Freedom Tool, which utilizes the Arbitrum blockchain and zero-knowledge cryptography to ensure voters’ identities remain untraceable. Only Russian passport holders, estimated at around 34.6 million, will be eligible to participate.

To cast their vote, users will need to download the Russia2024 app and verify their citizenship by scanning their passports, which contain a biometric chip used to confirm the voter’s identity and facilitate an anonymous vote. The app’s backers are confident in the security of the voting process and believe that voters need not fear repercussions.

Voting in the shadow of the Ukraine war

Freedom Tool co-founder Lasha Antadze, who holds passports from Ukraine and Georgia and has previously collaborated with the Ukrainian government on digitizing state property privatization, emphasized the decentralized nature of the voting system, stating that it is designed to be resistant to attacks, blocking, or elimination.

While the Russia2024 app was initially removed from the Apple app store, it is expected to be reinstated and is currently available on Google’s app store.

The referendum comes at a time when Putin’s victory is expected to provide him with the means to continue Russia’s war against Ukraine. Antadze stressed that the technology behind the app is open-source and has received contributions from anonymous cryptography professors within Russia, describing it as a form of “wartime defense technology.”

Beyond the Russian context, Antadze believes that this technology has the potential to guarantee authenticity and significantly reduce the cost of election-related voting exercises in other nations as well:

We are handing out the open-source technology to everyone. It’s not only Ukrainians or Georgians building. […] We got a lot of contributions through anonymous letters from cryptography professors within Russia. It’s a kind of wartime defense technology.

The report follows a late 2023 investigation suggesting that the FTX crypto exchange hack may have ties to Russia.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A Russian citizen holding their passport in one hand and a smartphone displaying the Russia2024 app in the other, with a backdrop of the Kremlin and a large, looming shadow of Vladimir Putin cast over the scene.
Russian opposition voices dissent with blockchain vote
Radek Zielinski
A determined Jack Dorsey stands confidently in front of a massive, glowing Bitcoin symbol, with the price "$1,000,000" prominently displayed, illuminating a dark cityscape behind him.
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey predicts Bitcoin could hit $1 million in six years
Radek Zielinski
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lags, PEPE Whale Accumulates - Top Meme Coin Price Predictions
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lags, PEPE Whale Accumulates – Top Meme Coin Price Predictions
Petar Jovanović
A large, shiny gold coin with "BODEN" engraved on it, standing upright on a table with a smartphone displaying a rapidly rising green candlestick chart, set against a backdrop of Mar-a-Lago resort.
Memecoin BODEN surges despite Trump’s lack of enthusiasm
Radek Zielinski
A hand approaching a voting ballot box, holding a golden cryptocurrency coin, with the American flag and the U.S. Capitol building in the background.
Donald Trump pledges crypto support — and will accept it as a campaign donation
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A Russian citizen holding their passport in one hand and a smartphone displaying the Russia2024 app in the other, with a backdrop of the Kremlin and a large, looming shadow of Vladimir Putin cast over the scene.
Cryptocurrency

Russian opposition voices dissent with blockchain vote
Radek Zielinski3 hours

In the wake of Vladimir Putin's landslide victory in Russia's recent presidential election, which many have labeled as preordained and lacking legitimacy, exiled opposition leader Mark Feygin is spearheading an...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.