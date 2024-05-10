Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home UFC fighter says EA Sports pays athletes by their popularity

UFC fighter says EA Sports pays athletes by their popularity

The UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson appears in UFC 3, a video game, with a championship belt slung over his right shoulder

Demetrious Johnson, a former mixed-martial arts champion who fought in the UFC, recently offered insight as to how that promotion’s stars are paid for the use of their likeness in EA Sports’ video game. According to Johnson, the more players who use a fighter, the more that star gets paid.

In a video clip shared on X, Johnson says he once received a $25,000 check for appearing in the EA Sports UFC series, which launched in 2014.

It’s an interesting claim because the Ultimate Fighting Championship performers are part of a group license entitling Electronic Arts to use them in their MMA games. It’s also unusual because $25,000 is well more than most payouts — under a group licensing arrangement — to players in other sports, including professional football, the National Football League, and the National Basketball Association.

Johnson was the cover star for the “Icon Edition” of EA Sports UFC 3, which launched in 2018.

Johnson says he was given an email from Electronic Arts that referred to “sufficient telemetry data from player usage” indicating “fan engagement and fighter popularity” resulting in the payout.

It’s also interesting because most athletes appear in sports video games under a group license sold by their player’s associations, or unions. (UFC competitors are contracted to and represented by the league itself). While some athletes cut individual deals (especially in the case of those appearing on the box cover of a game) most take a standard royalty check distributed through their union.

The other interesting detail is how the payment was based on games telemetry, which should tell gamers how much EA Sports, and therefore other publishers, know about their preferences and tendencies in video games.

EA Sports UFC 5, the latest game in the series, launched in October 2023 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

The UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson appears in UFC 3, a video game, with a championship belt slung over his right shoulder
UFC fighter says EA Sports pays athletes by their popularity
Owen Good
A screenshot from classic marathon
Classic Marathon hits Steam and it’s totally free – you can play the forefather of Halo right now
Paul McNally
Key art from the video game Prey. The protagonist is in the foreground with a large and menacing alien entity behind him. The logo Prey is emblazoned across the middle
How to get Prey, Fallout 3, and Fallout New Vegas for less than $5
Ali Rees
Xbox logo on a dynamic background
Xbox president Sarah Bond says Bethesda studio closures were ‘extraordinarily hard’
Ali Rees
a mobile phone on a table with the microsoft logo shown on the screen
Microsoft readies launch of its own mobile app store
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The UFC fighter Demetrious Johnson appears in UFC 3, a video game, with a championship belt slung over his right shoulder
Gaming

UFC fighter says EA Sports pays athletes by their popularity
Owen Good5 seconds

Demetrious Johnson, a former mixed-martial arts champion who fought in the UFC, recently offered insight as to how that promotion’s stars are paid for the use of their likeness in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.