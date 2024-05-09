Fun phone, not dumb phone! Nokia 3210 returns after 25 years

Nostalgia alert! The Nokia 3210 has been relaunched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic device.

Maybe it was your first-ever mobile phone or just one of your favorites from around the turn of the millennium? Chances are you remember how sturdy the handset was, how the battery would last for ages and the wonder that was Snake, the classic challenge game.

All that and more will now return, thanks to HMD, the Finnish mobile phone manufacturer now responsible for making the Nokia devices.

Originally launched in 1999, it can’t be the exact same product but it is quite close to it. The re-release will transport users back to a time without apps, continuous scrolling, and several social media platforms constantly providing notifications demanding our attention.

The 3210 will be ideal if you want to switch off, but still have the option to be in contact with others.

Lars Silberbauer, HMD’s chief marketing officer, stated “The Nokia 3210, a cultural icon, is back at the pinnacle of the global dumbphone boom as consumers look to balance their screen time usage with a digital detox.”

“The Nokia 3210 has simplicity at its core, allowing consumers to be totally present. Forget dumbphone, this is 2024’s fun phone.”

How does the new Nokia 3210 compare to the old one?

For the modern age, the phone benefits from Bluetooth 5.0 to welcome earbuds to the party as well as a USB-C charger for ease of use and compatibility with your main devices. A 2MP rear camera provides a new benefit not present in the original.

The 3.5mm headphone socket makes a welcome return for wired connections and the 128MB of internal storage, supported by a microSD of up to 32GB of power, means your phone can hold a substantial volume of music and audio. An FM radio and MP3 players are included too.

Snake returns in glorious full color!

4G will allow for clear phone calls as you hold the 2.4-inch display to your ear, while the detachable battery is back! A 1450mAh power pack should keep you going for just under 10 hours of talk time. Impressive, isn’t it?

The rebooted Nokia 3210 will be available in three colorways: Scuba Blue, Y2K Gold, and Grunge Black and is available to order now.

The Nokia 3210 will cost an affordable $89 / £74.99 / $79.99 and it is available to order now.

