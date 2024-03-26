How to make Fog in Infinite Craft

Although one of the more simple recipes in the game, Fog is essential for so many other things. For example, we recently looked at how to create Death in Infinite Craft and part of the process for that used the very same cloudy substance.

You could say that Fog in Infinite Craft is one of the key building blocks, so it is essential to get it in your inventory as soon as you possibly can.

How to craft Fog

We only need a few steps to get Fog, in fact, we can use three of the four starting items and we are pretty much on our way to creating fog in Infinite Craft. Let’s crack on:

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Smoke = Fog

Now you have Fog you can also use it in plenty of other recipes which you may find useful. Here are a few examples, but feel free to mix and match it with whatever you have in your inventory already to see what you can come up with.

Fog + Fog = Cloud

Water + Fog = Ice

Lightning + Fog = Thunder

Ice + Fog = Frost

Swamp + Fog = Ghost

Frost + Fog = Snow

Sand + Fog = Desert

Hurricane + Fog = Storm

Plant + Fog = Mushroom

Dust + Fog = Smog

Don’t forget you can join in with the Infinite Craft fun at the Neal.Fun website.

