Honeywell pumps up energy IIoT with new partnership

Honeywell is enhancing its Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) capabilities in oil and gas through a collaboration with Aereon.

According to Penn Energy, N.J.-based Honeywell is partnering with Aereon, an air emissions firm for the oil and gas sector.

The collaboration will bolster Honeywell’s IIoT ecosystem to better allow such initiatives as its Connected Plant system to boost manufacturers’ industrial efficiency and safety.

Austin, Tx.-headquartered Aereon is a specialist in providing the oil and gas companies with systems that improve air emissions of petroleum from the well to the gas station.

Honeywell says that Aereon’s expertise in the energy sector will help its industrial customers solve such perennial operational problems as inefficient supply chains, unplanned downtime and underperforming assets.

“Honeywell’s capabilities in data consolidation, cyber security and software development, combined with the deep industry knowledge of its collaborators, including Aereon, will help customers solve previously unsolvable problems,” said Andrew Hird, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Process Solutions’ Digital Transformation business. “These problems include eliminating unplanned shutdowns, maximizing output, maintaining regulatory compliance, increasing safety and optimizing supply chain strategies.”

Aereon shares the IIoT knowledge

Meanwhile Aereon brings its specialized knowledge to the Honeywell IIoT ecosystem.

“Aereon’s fundamental strength is its wide array of fit-for-purpose combustion and vapor recovery products supported by in-house expertise to design, manufacture and support its field-installed base,” said Aereon senior global vice president Mark Zyskowski.

Honeywell is looking to leverage its IIoT ecosystem to build a user friendly infrastructure that lets clients securely gather and analyze data.

Industry analysts frequently point to the enormous potential of the IIoT market, which GE research predicts will help generate a $10-$15 trillion boost in global GDP over the next 20 years.

Despite the great potential from IIoT, surveys frequently report that many manufacturers were lagging behind in implemented connected technology solutions.

One study found that 70% of surveyed firms are only in the planning phase of integrating IIoT technology. Meanwhile, just 30% of those interviewed said they were already using the technology.