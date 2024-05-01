Languagesx
Twitch rolls out TikTok-like discovery feed full of short-form clips

Twitch rolls out TikTok-like discovery feed full of short-form clips

Twitch app on mobile phone laid on a desk
TL:DR

  • Twitch introduces discovery feed, akin to TikTok, offering short-form content to all users.
  • Feed includes personalized mix of clips and live streams, aiding both viewers and streamers.
  • Users can scroll through previews, vote on content preferences, impacting their feed experience.

Twitch is taking a leaf out of TikTok’s book as they officially roll out a new discovery feed to all users this week.

The streaming company announced on Tuesday (April 30) that the feature is ‘finally here.’ The launch highlights another platform that has adopted short-form content which has seen TikTok rise to huge heights and popularity.

The likes of Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and even UberEats have involved some sort of short-form video feed to their platforms, with Twitch now being the latest to be added to the list.

In a blog post on the company website, they describe the feature as being a “scrollable feed in the Twitch mobile app that shows users a personalized mix of clips and live streams to help viewers find content to enjoy quickly and help streamers get discovered, even when they’re not live.”

The discovery feed is available within the Feed tab of the Twitch mobile app, but developers say the location may move as they continue to experiment with changes.

For streamers looking to utilize the new feature, note that you cannot directly upload any content as all live streams and clips will be automatically eligible to appear if they adhere to content guidelines.

How does Twitch’s feed work?

The content on the discovery feed will be personalized to what users already love watching and new communities the algorithm thinks people will enjoy.

The feed will include two tabs – a live feed, and a clips feed. Just like with TikTok, people can scroll vertically through preroll-free previews of live streams in the feed. When a stream catches the eye, simply click the person’s avatar to enter theater mode and join the live stream.

Viewers can vote with a thumbs up and thumbs down button to let Twitch know what content they’re enjoying and what they want to see more or less of in their personal feed.

The company says “this data will not be shared with the streamer or other viewers and only impacts the viewer’s individual feed experience. We may continue to experiment with these feedback signals over time.”

Featured Image: Photo by Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

