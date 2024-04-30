Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Lawmakers call for ban on killer machines and regulation of AI weapons

Lawmakers call for ban on killer machines and regulation of AI weapons

AI in military drone, a futuristic military drone equipped with advanced AI technology. The drone is sleek and black, with multiple camera lenses and propellers.

Politicians in Austria have called for regulation on the use of artificial intelligence in weapon systems as concerns arise around using machines that can kill people without any human intervention.

On Monday (April 29), the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs held a conference where Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg declared this the “Oppenheimer moment of our generation.”

As artificial intelligence continues to advance, Schallenberg has urged for regulation to be brought in: “At least let us make sure that the most profound and far-reaching decision, who lives and who dies, remains in the hands of humans and not of machines.”

He said: “Autonomous weapon systems will soon fill the world’s battlefields. We already see this with AI-enabled drones and AI-based target selection.

“Technology is moving ahead with a racing speed, while politics is lagging behind.”

While discussions have taken place at the United Nations over the last few years, not much has come of it. Now, people at the Vienna conference say the window for action is closing rapidly.

Software programmer and technology investor Jaan Tallinn was present at the conference and shared some ways AI is struggling: “We have already seen AI making selection errors in ways both large and small, from misrecognizing a referee’s bald head as a football, to pedestrian deaths caused by self-driving cars unable to recognize jaywalking.

“We must be extremely cautious about relying on the accuracy of these systems, whether in the military or civilian sectors.”

AI in military training 

Long gone are the days of simply imagining tools that can do the work of humans, as AI is already being implemented in numerous industries worldwide – including in the military.

Earlier this month, on April 4, the U.S. announced it was looking into a media report that the Israeli military has been using AI to identify bombing targets in Gaza.

Just a month before, in March, a number of soldiers in England were being trained on how to use AI to help them shoot drones down from the sky.

The company that supplied the SmartShooter SMASH technology secured a follow-on contract to supply additional SMASH 200L fire control systems to the US Army in October 2023.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

AI in military drone, a futuristic military drone equipped with advanced AI technology. The drone is sleek and black, with multiple camera lenses and propellers.
Lawmakers call for ban on killer machines and regulation of AI weapons
Sophie Atkinson
Still from Marques Brownlee's Rabbit R1 review
Marques Brownlee slams Rabbit R1, labelling it ‘barely reviewable’
Rachael Davies
ChatGPT's 'hallucination' issue hit with Austrian privacy complaint.
ChatGPT’s ‘hallucination’ issue hit with privacy complaint
Suswati Basu
Pope Francis / The Pope will attend the G7 Summit in Italy to discuss AI challenges
Pope Francis joins G7 summit to talk AI with world leaders
Graeme Hanna
A stunning 3D render of the Microsoft and Google logos, floating above a vibrant and abstract background. The backdrop features colorful line graphs, representing stock growth, and AI brain symbols, signifying the companies' advancements in artificial intelligence. The graphs are in shades of green, while the AI brains are depicted in blue, connected by blue wires that flow seamlessly into the logos. The overall atmosphere is futuristic and high-tech, reflecting the innovative spirit of both companies
AI business is booming for Microsoft and Google, but some rivals falter
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI in military drone, a futuristic military drone equipped with advanced AI technology. The drone is sleek and black, with multiple camera lenses and propellers.
AI

Lawmakers call for ban on killer machines and regulation of AI weapons
Sophie Atkinson31 seconds

Politicians in Austria have called for regulation on the use of artificial intelligence in weapon systems as concerns arise around using machines that can kill people without any human intervention....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.