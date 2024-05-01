Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Majority of Americans brand TikTok as a Chinese influence tool, poll finds

Majority of Americans brand TikTok as a Chinese influence tool, poll finds

A map of the USA with a large TikTok logo over it. Chinese symbols emerge from the logo and spread across the map. Sinister in tone, 3d render, poster
TL:DR

  • 58% of Americans believe China uses TikTok to influence U.S. public opinion, according to Reuters and Ipsos poll.
  • 50% of Americans support banning TikTok, while 32% oppose, amid concerns over national security.
  • President Biden signed legislation giving ByteDance 270 days to divest TikTok's U.S. assets or face a ban.

TikTok hasn’t been favored too kindly in a recent poll as a majority of Americans believe that China uses the social media platform as a way to shape U.S. public opinion.

According to a poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos, 58% of respondents agreed with a statement “that the Chinese government uses TikTok, which China’s ByteDance owns, to ‘influence American public opinion,’”

Only 13% disagreed with that statement and Republicans were more likely than Democrats to agree.

As the potential ban of TikTok looms, the poll “found 50% of Americans supported banning” the app “while 32% opposed a ban and the rest were unsure.”

The poll surveyed U.S. adults over the age of 18. Although the app is used across all ages, the largest proportion of TikTok users in the States are between 10 to 19 years of age (25%).

TikTok hasn’t responded to the poll or the request for comment by Reuters. They did tell Congress last year that it does “not promote or remove content at the request of the Chinese government.”

The company behind the popular video-sharing platform, ByteDance, has always defended the app’s safety regulations too.

Will TikTok be banned in the United States?

Last week, President Joe Biden signed legislation that gives ByteDance 270 days to divest TikTok’s U.S. assets or face a ban.

The company has faced many unknowns over the last few months as the U.S. went through the process to pass the bill, but the end is now looking night.

The President commented on the bill saying: “Tonight, a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House to answer history’s call at this critical inflection point.

“Congress has passed my legislation to strengthen our national security and send a message to the world about the power of American leadership: we stand resolutely for democracy and freedom, and against tyranny and oppression.”

Featured Image: Photo by Mourizal Zativa on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

New 'Brokewell' malware threatens Android users' bank accounts. The image compares two browser screens, purportedly for Google Chrome updates. On the left is a legitimate update page featuring a clean design and a clear message, "The browser built to be yours," along with a "Get Chrome" button and a notice about Google's use of cookies. On the right is a fake update page, part of the Brokewell malware scheme, which mimics the legitimate page’s design but includes subtle differences. The text "An update is required yours" appears unprofessionally phrased, and the button reads "Update Chrome." A misleading assurance, "The secure update is here," attempts to instill a false sense of security. The image illustrates the difficulty in distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent online content.
Scam alert for Android users as ‘Brokewell’ malware threatens users’ bank accounts
Suswati Basu
A map of the USA with a large TikTok logo over it. Chinese symbols emerge from the logo and spread across the map. Sinister in tone, 3d render, poster
Majority of Americans brand TikTok as a Chinese influence tool, poll finds
Sophie Atkinson
Twitch app on mobile phone laid on a desk
Twitch rolls out TikTok-like discovery feed full of short-form clips
Sophie Atkinson
Facebook logo amidst a storm of controversy, with the European Union emblem looming in the background.
Meta investigated over suspected EU online content breaches
Sophie Atkinson
social media icons with an american flag in the background
Majority of Americans think social media firms have too much power, finds survey
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

New 'Brokewell' malware threatens Android users' bank accounts. The image compares two browser screens, purportedly for Google Chrome updates. On the left is a legitimate update page featuring a clean design and a clear message, "The browser built to be yours," along with a "Get Chrome" button and a notice about Google's use of cookies. On the right is a fake update page, part of the Brokewell malware scheme, which mimics the legitimate page’s design but includes subtle differences. The text "An update is required yours" appears unprofessionally phrased, and the button reads "Update Chrome." A misleading assurance, "The secure update is here," attempts to instill a false sense of security. The image illustrates the difficulty in distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent online content.
Apps

Scam alert for Android users as 'Brokewell' malware threatens users' bank accounts
Suswati Basu17 seconds

Android phone users who use Google Chrome as their main browser are being warned about a severe malware currently circulating that has the potential to empty bank accounts. Analysts at...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.