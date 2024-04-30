Microsoft confirms date for Xbox Games Showcase in June

Microsoft has confirmed the date for its Xbox Games Showcase in June, which will be followed immediately by a dedicated Direct on a mystery title.

On June 9, 2024, the showcase will get underway at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK. There’s no other information about the reveal event, other than the implicit reminder that Microsoft’s video games operation comprises Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda Game Studios.

As detailed on Xbox Wire, a “Redacted” teaser was shown which included the image of a Wolf Head. That could well be a clue for the upcoming Call of Duty release but more on that will follow with the Direct.

Black Ops Gulf War is lined up as the 2024 sequel of Call of Duty with Treyarch leading on development.

Here is everything we know on Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War

We’re going to be talking about games of course Tune in to the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct on Sunday, June 9 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/z78G8h75r2 | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/XgOGJy2gLv — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2024

What is Microsoft set to reveal in the Xbox Games Showcase in June?

Microsoft was bold with the content it is teasing in the additional Direct, including the comparison to 2023’s Starfield Direct, which set the table for the highly antipated sci-fi role-playing game that landed the following September,

“We’ll be airing a special deep dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise,” Xbox said. “We can’t say much, so for now we’ll call it the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct.”

Previously, Call of Duty news has been delivered in the summer months, which would also fit in with news from Activision Blizzard. Remember that wolf head we saw in the teaser? CoD fan age CharlieIntel has highlighted the three wolf heads image that featured in the announcement call for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

What else will be revealed?

Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion seems very likely to appear. Other games in development include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda Softworks), and Rare adventure Everwild. There is also Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed to consider, maybe even Ara: History Untold and Visions of Mana.

In any case, all will be revealed on June 9.

Image credit: Xbox/X