Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft confirms date for Xbox Games Showcase in June

Microsoft confirms date for Xbox Games Showcase in June

Xbox Games Showcase announced for June 9, 2024
tl;dr

  • Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase confirmed for June 9, followed by a mystery title Direct.
  • Showcase starts 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK. Features Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda.
  • Teaser hints at Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War. Treyarch leads development.

Microsoft has confirmed the date for its Xbox Games Showcase in June, which will be followed immediately by a dedicated Direct on a mystery title.

On June 9, 2024, the showcase will get underway at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK. There’s no other information about the reveal event, other than the implicit reminder that Microsoft’s video games operation comprises Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard, and Bethesda Game Studios.

As detailed on Xbox Wire, a “Redacted” teaser was shown which included the image of a Wolf Head. That could well be a clue for the upcoming Call of Duty release but more on that will follow with the Direct.

Black Ops Gulf War is lined up as the 2024 sequel of Call of Duty with Treyarch leading on development.

Here is everything we know on Call of Duty Black Ops Gulf War

 

What is Microsoft set to reveal in the Xbox Games Showcase in June?

Microsoft was bold with the content it is teasing in the additional Direct, including the comparison to 2023’s Starfield Direct, which set the table for the highly antipated sci-fi role-playing game that landed the following September,

“We’ll be airing a special deep dive into the next installment of a beloved franchise,” Xbox said. “We can’t say much, so for now we’ll call it the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct.”

Previously, Call of Duty news has been delivered in the summer months, which would also fit in with news from Activision Blizzard. Remember that wolf head we saw in the teaser? CoD fan age CharlieIntel has highlighted the three wolf heads image that featured in the announcement call for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

What else will be revealed?

Starfield’s Shattered Space expansion seems very likely to appear. Other games in development include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda Softworks), and Rare adventure Everwild. There is also Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed to consider, maybe even Ara: History Untold and Visions of Mana.

In any case, all will be revealed on June 9.

Image credit: Xbox/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Image of Indian flag in the sun / A joint operation by law enforcement agencies in India and the US has tackled a $360 million crypto-funded drug ring
Joint US/India operation busts $360 million crypto-funded drugs ring
Graeme Hanna
Xbox Games Showcase announced for June 9, 2024
Microsoft confirms date for Xbox Games Showcase in June
Graeme Hanna
Screenshot from Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
Xbox announces first batch of Game Pass titles for May 2024
Rachael Davies
Facebook logo amidst a storm of controversy, with the European Union emblem looming in the background.
Meta investigated over suspected EU online content breaches
Sophie Atkinson
social media icons with an american flag in the background
Majority of Americans think social media firms have too much power, finds survey
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of Indian flag in the sun / A joint operation by law enforcement agencies in India and the US has tackled a $360 million crypto-funded drug ring
Cryptocurrency

Joint US/India operation busts $360 million crypto-funded drugs ring
Graeme Hanna4 hours

A collaboration among law enforcement in India and the United States has led to the discovery of a cryptocurrency drug ring worth $360 million. The United States' Federal Bureau of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.